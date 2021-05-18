Hollyoaks spoilers: Brody Hudson to catch Sienna and Summer together?

Is Brody Hudson about to walk in on his girlfriend Summer getting passionate with his ex, Sienna Blake?

It looks like Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) could be about to walk in on Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna and Summer were seen giving into temptation and getting passionate in the dance studio of Hollyoaks’ High in yesterday’s episode. Tonight Brody Hudson is on their trail.

Summer Ranger came up with a plan to spend time alone with Sienna

As Summer and Sienna scramble to get dressed, Brody is banging on the door of the studio.

As Summer opens the door to Brody, she lies about doing a dance workout, while Sienna hides behind the mirror.

Sienna Blake seems to have fallen for her nemesis, Summer Ranger

Is Brody going to realise exactly what’s been going on? It's definitely not dance moves the two women have been practicing!

Elsewhere, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) is elated with the news that he’s going to be a dad again after his wife Mercedes’ (Jennifer Metcalfe) pregnancy test showed up positive.

Sylver pictured with Mercedes

Mercedes and Sylver are on cloud 9, but Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), who has a huge crush on Mercedes, is heartbroken.

Mercedes urges Romeo to move on and get over what happened recently between them.

Romeo has got a big crush on Mercedes McQueen

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is looking for the best and safest baby products but they are proving to be very expensive.

Her husband, Tony (Nick Pickard) decides to ask his sister Verity (Eva O’Hara) for some of their father, Edward’s inheritance money.

Verity is happy to help out, but Diane, who has OCD, is soon struggling again when she refuses to touch Verity’s credit card for fear it has germs.

Diane Hutchinson pictured with her sister-in-law, Verity

Plus, teacher Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) is practicing her interview technique with Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) for the role of acting deputy head.

Courtney is worried when she comes across Sid Sumner (Billy Price) in an intoxicated state.

Sid has fallen for his teacher Courtney Campbell

Courtney tries to cheer Sid up but as he continues to pine for her, she makes it clear that she has no romantic feelings for him because he’s a student.

However, as the two of them sit by the bike sheds, Sid snaps a picture of them together. Who is he intending to show the picture to?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm