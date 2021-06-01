Hollyoaks spoilers: PRISON VISIT! Is abuser Buster Smith returning to Hollyoaks?

Buster Smith gets a prison visit from one of the Hollyaks villagers. Who has decided to see him and what do they want?

It looks like paedophile Buster Smith (Nathan Sussex) could be making a return when the plotting of Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) goes to a whole new level in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Master manipulator, Summer, who recently proposed to her boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward), is still secretly plotting her revenge on Brody for his part in killing her father Cormac (James Gaddas).

Summer Ranger wants to make Brody suffer

As Brody and Summer talk wedding plans, Summer tells him she wishes her father could be at the ceremony.

Brody wants to do something nice for her and arranges for his best mate Damon (Jacob Roberts) to walk Summer down the aisle on her big day.

However Summer is secretly fuming with the plan.

Later on she comes to a shock decision and secretly heads off to pay paedophile and abuser, Buster Smith (Nathan Sussex) a visit.

Abuser Buster Smith is currently in prison (Image credit: James Stack)

Buster is currently in prison for his crimes and was responsible for making Brody’s life hell with his abuse.

Why has Summer suddenly made contact with Buster and is it all part of her vengeful plot against Brody?

Romeo Nightingale is not pleased to see his mum back in Hollyoaks

Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) makes the decision to never forgive his mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) for the pain she caused him and his sister, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) during their childhood.

Donna Marie seems intent on sticking around

But things are going to get very difficult as headstrong Donna Marie has made it clear she’s not going to leave the village anytime soon.

Plus, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan), who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, announces she wants to go out partying again.

Martine Deveraux with her daughter, Celeste

Her daughter Celeste (Andrea Ali) is worried that Martine doesn’t seem to be taking her health seriously.

She tells her mum that she and her brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) are terrified they are going to lose her again.

Later on Martine, who has been bottling up all her anxiety, finally opens up to her father Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) and Celeste and tells them about her ongoing chemotherapy.

Can the family all pull together?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm