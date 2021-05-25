Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Bea Nilsson panic about her podcast?

Bea Nilsson has a last-minute panic about her podcast on Neighbours. WHY doesn't Bea want her boyfriend Levi to hear her podcast confession?

Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) is about to release her first podcast into the world on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bea lets her aunt Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) have a listen to the pre-release recording.

But Susan is left worried that some of the stuff Bea reveals on the podcast could affect her relationship with boyfriend Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

Trouble is, the episode is just about to go live and Bea hasn't had the chance to warn Levi about the contents of her podcast.

Is Levi about to get stung by some harsh truths from podcast presenter Bea?

Mackenzie is startled when she discovers Hendrix has feelings for her on Neighbours!

Meanwhile, things are totally awkward between Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).

Hendrix has declared he has romantic feelings for Mackenzie!

But she is unsure how to respond.

Mackenzie decides to seek advice from friend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer).

Could it be possible that Mackenzie has been ignoring her own true feelings for Hendrix?

And if so, what's next for the mixed-up friends?

Jane makes an unexpected discovery about Curtis on Neighbours...

At Erinsborough High School, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is still on a high after her trip to help out at a school in Mildura.

Jane channels her confidence into her role at the school and her focus on the Year 13 project.

However, Jane's bubble is about to burst when she makes a startling discovery.

It seems teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) has been keeping a SECRET from her.

Just what has crafty Curtis been up to?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5