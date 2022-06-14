How to watch 2022 Bonnaroo music festival

Music festivals are making a comeback in a big way in 2022, including the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. As major events return to normal (aka in-person), one element of the last two years is sticking around — the ability to live stream music festivals performances from home, which this year’s edition of Bonnaroo is set to do.

Coachella previously offered a live stream via YouTube of performances from its two weekends earlier this year, as will Glastonbury 2022 for UK audiences (available through a VPN for those outside the UK). Bonnaroo is one of three major US music festivals this summer that is going to be available through live streams — the other two being Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits — after a deal with Hulu.

So, for music lovers not making their way to Manchester, Tenn., here is what you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Bonnaroo music festival.

When is the 2022 Bonnaroo music festival?

Bonnaroo is taking place from Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19, this year.

This is the first Bonnaroo music festival since 2019, as the last two years have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

How to watch the 2022 Bonnaroo music festival

Bonnaroo live streams will be exclusively available on the Hulu streaming service. There will be specific live streams for each day of the festival, though Hulu has not confirmed what time the live streams are going to begin as of yet, June 14.

Anyone who has access to Hulu can live stream performances from Bonnaroo. If you are not yet a Hulu subscriber but want to catch the Bonnaroo live streams, there are a handful of ways in which you can sign up. First is by signing up for Hulu as a standalone service, with subscription options for both an ad-supported and ad-free version of Hulu. Hulu is also included as part of the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee. Lastly, signing up for Hulu with Live TV gets you, as the name suggests, the Hulu streaming service and access to live TV channels.

Unfortunately, if you do not have access to Hulu where you live, you will not be able to watch live streams of the Bonnaroo music festival.

2022 Bonnaroo music festival lineup

Here is the full lineup of musical performances at this year’s Bonnaroo. You can check out the official schedule for the festival right here (opens in new tab).

Thursday, June 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & the Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu Detiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Melchor

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & the UN

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothing

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

Bailey Bryan

Bren Joy

Garcia Peoples

Miloe

Parrotfish

Sawyer

The 502s

Friday, June 17

J. Cole

The Chicks

Illenium

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War on Drugs

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Jay Shetty

Southern Avenue

Cece Coakley

Goldpark

Izzy Heltai

Karina Rykman

Leon of Athens

Michaela Anne

Sparkle City Disco

Saturday, June 18

Tool

Flume

21 Savage

Billy Strings

$uicideBoy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrhces

Lany

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & the Lion

MT. Joy

100 Gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machie

Ashe

Said the Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & the Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

Com3t

Bre Kennedy

Carter Faith

Charlotte Sands

Daniel Donato

De'Wayne

Frances Cone

Mac Saturn

Sunday, June 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Rich

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All The Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of the Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

Corook

Hoko

Robyn Ottolini

Saleka

Stephen Sanchez

Wax Owls

For more information about the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, visit its website (opens in new tab).