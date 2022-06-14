How to watch 2022 Bonnaroo music festival
Bonnaroo is taking place over four days in Tennessee and from the comfort of your own home.
Music festivals are making a comeback in a big way in 2022, including the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. As major events return to normal (aka in-person), one element of the last two years is sticking around — the ability to live stream music festivals performances from home, which this year’s edition of Bonnaroo is set to do.
Coachella previously offered a live stream via YouTube of performances from its two weekends earlier this year, as will Glastonbury 2022 for UK audiences (available through a VPN for those outside the UK). Bonnaroo is one of three major US music festivals this summer that is going to be available through live streams — the other two being Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits — after a deal with Hulu.
So, for music lovers not making their way to Manchester, Tenn., here is what you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Bonnaroo music festival.
When is the 2022 Bonnaroo music festival?
Bonnaroo is taking place from Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19, this year.
This is the first Bonnaroo music festival since 2019, as the last two years have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
How to watch the 2022 Bonnaroo music festival
Bonnaroo live streams will be exclusively available on the Hulu streaming service. There will be specific live streams for each day of the festival, though Hulu has not confirmed what time the live streams are going to begin as of yet, June 14.
Anyone who has access to Hulu can live stream performances from Bonnaroo. If you are not yet a Hulu subscriber but want to catch the Bonnaroo live streams, there are a handful of ways in which you can sign up. First is by signing up for Hulu as a standalone service, with subscription options for both an ad-supported and ad-free version of Hulu. Hulu is also included as part of the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee. Lastly, signing up for Hulu with Live TV gets you, as the name suggests, the Hulu streaming service and access to live TV channels.
Unfortunately, if you do not have access to Hulu where you live, you will not be able to watch live streams of the Bonnaroo music festival.
2022 Bonnaroo music festival lineup
Here is the full lineup of musical performances at this year’s Bonnaroo. You can check out the official schedule for the festival right here (opens in new tab).
Thursday, June 16
- Gryffin
- Clozee
- Sidepiece
- Role Model
- The Brook & the Bluff
- Sons of Kemet
- Goth Babe
- Blu Detiger
- Indigo De Souza
- Adam Melchor
- The Weather Station
- Andy Frasco & the UN
- Jessie Murph
- The Dip
- Nothing
- Wreckno
- VNSSA
- Weval
- Kenny Mason
- Calder Allen
- Bailey Bryan
- Bren Joy
- Garcia Peoples
- Miloe
- Parrotfish
- Sawyer
- The 502s
Friday, June 17
- J. Cole
- The Chicks
- Illenium
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Disclosure
- Lord Huron
- The War on Drugs
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- Goose
- Bleachers
- Isaiah Rashad
- Lane 8
- Still Woozy
- Whiskey Myers
- Denzel Curry
- Japanese Breakfast
- Tove Lo
- Dayglow
- John Summit
- Arlo Parks
- Chris Lorenzo
- Tai Verdes
- The Regrettes
- J. Worra
- LP Giobbi
- Briston Maroney
- Noga Erez
- Phantoms
- Ship Wrek
- Westend
- Maggie Rose
- Claud
- Jay Shetty
- Southern Avenue
- Cece Coakley
- Goldpark
- Izzy Heltai
- Karina Rykman
- Leon of Athens
- Michaela Anne
- Sparkle City Disco
Saturday, June 18
- Tool
- Flume
- 21 Savage
- Billy Strings
- $uicideBoy$
- Porter Robinson
- Marc Rebillet
- Chvrhces
- Lany
- Chris Lake
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Judah & the Lion
- MT. Joy
- 100 Gecs
- All Time Low
- Nora En Pure
- Slowthai
- Black Tiger Sex Machie
- Ashe
- Said the Sky
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- Joy Oladokun
- The Backseat Lovers
- Benee
- Habstrakt
- Lucii
- Femi Kuti & the Positive Force
- Teddy Swims
- Moore Kismet
- Patrick Droney
- Cory Henry
- Lucille Croft
- Com3t
- Bre Kennedy
- Carter Faith
- Charlotte Sands
- Daniel Donato
- De'Wayne
- Frances Cone
- Mac Saturn
Sunday, June 19
- Stevie Nicks
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Roddy Rich
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
- Rezz
- Herbie Hancock
- Puscifer
- Wallows
- Tash Sultana
- Coin
- G Jones
- Zach Bryan
- All The Witches
- Tinashe
- Fletcher
- Tierra Whack
- Lettuce
- Dombresky
- Bas
- Protoje
- Of the Trees
- Sierra Ferrell
- Ravenscoon
- Wild Rivers
- Flipturn
- A Hundred Drums
- Corook
- Hoko
- Robyn Ottolini
- Saleka
- Stephen Sanchez
- Wax Owls
For more information about the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, visit its website (opens in new tab).
