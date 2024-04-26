As a Hallmark movie expert, these are the seven Hallmark Channel movies Travis Kelce should watch first
We have the seven essential Hallmark Channel movies that Travis Kelce needs to watch.
Now that Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce has added "Hallmarkie" to his impressive resume, we thought we would help the Chiefs standout with a list of our favorite Hallmark Channel movies that shouldn't be missed.
We've pulled together an assortment of Hallmark Channel sports-themed movies and a few gems that are a great starting point for newly dabbling Hallmarkies like Travis Kelce or longtime fans looking for their next feel-good movie binge.
.@tkelce Travis Kelce 🤝 Hallmarkies https://t.co/k12h5RTGw5April 24, 2024
Fourth Down and Love
Of course we had to have a football movie in the mix and Fourth Down and Love, featuring Ryan Paevey and Pascale Hutton, is a great way to kick off a movie marathon. Paevey is a pro football player who reconnects with his former college sweetheart, Hutton, during her daughter's flag football game.
Checkin' It Twice
As a winter sport, hockey is the perfect sport to be featured in a Christmas movie. Checkin' It Twice combines the thrill of the game with a heartwarming story of a journeyman hockey player (Kevin McGarry) who gets traded to a small town hockey team. Kim Matula plays a real estate agent who heads home for the holidays to find the hockey player she met at the airport is staying in her family's rental.
The Nine Lives of Christmas
There are plenty of Hallmark Channel movies about dogs, but The Nine Lives of Christmas stands out for a number of reasons, including the adorable connection between stars Kimberley Sustad and Brandon Routh and their feline friends. Routh is a firefighter who finds a cat and Sustad is the vet tech who helps him navigate life as a new Cat Dad.
The Nine Lives of Christmas is a Hallmark classic, beloved by Hallmarkies everywhere. The cat theme draws a fun Taylor Swift connection: during the 2023-2024 NFL season, Kelce's Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs' win came from a missed Bills field goal that would have tied the game. Bills kicker Tyler Bass received hateful backlash so Swifties stepped in and sent donations to the Ten Lives Club, a Buffalo cat rescue where Bass, a cat lover, serves as an ambassador. Thanks to the Swifties' support, the rescue received over $260,000 in donations on Bass' behalf.
And if you're looking for more feline fun, Routh and Sustad reunited for a sequel, The Nine Kittens of Christmas.
Hearts in the Game
There's nothing like a baseball romance, except when the baseball romance comes from the good folks at Hallmark. In Hearts in the Game, Erin Cahill plays a famed publicist known for getting her clients out of the toughest situations. She's hired to work with a Mets pitcher (Marco Grazzini) who is going through some challenges. When they meet she realizes that they'd been high school sweethearts, which leads to some surprising discoveries.
Love on the Right Course
Love on the Right Course reunites Hallmark Channel regulars Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner in a charming movie about a pro golfer (Newbrough) who returns home to Budapest to figure out her future in the sport she has played her whole life. She meets another pro golfer, Rosner, who helps her remember what she loves about golf while figuring out what she wants in life and love.
Game, Set, Love
Training for a mixed doubles tournament brings a former tennis pro (Davida Williams) together with the "bad boy" of tennis in Game, Set, Love. While they might not see eye to eye about tennis or training, as they work together they soon discover they have more in common than they realized.
Shifting Gears
Car lovers can also find movies they love on Hallmark Channel. In Shifting Gears, Katherine Barrell plays a mechanic hired to be part of a car restoration show. She's shocked to find that her ex-boyfriend, played by Tyler Hynes, is her competition. The two former flames are forced to work together, but will love give their spark plugs a jump start?
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.
