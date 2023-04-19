Duncan Boyd in EastEnders: who is he and what is his relationship with Sharon?

EastEnders character Duncan Boyd (David Gillespie) is set to return to the Square almost 34 years since he first stepped foot in Walford.

With Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) having lived in Albert Square for more than three decades, it's no surprise that a face from her past could make an unexpected appearance at any moment — and this time it's in the form of vicar Duncan.

His comeback is set to cause trouble between Sharon and new flame, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) as he returns to unknowingly officiate baby Albie’s christening and their past romantic history comes to light.

Duncan is set to be stunned when he arrives in the Vic and quickly realises that his former lover, Sharon, is the little boy’s mother.

But as actor David reprises his historic role for a short stint this month, here's a refresher on who Duncan Boyd is and his relationship with Sharon...

Who is Duncan Boyd in EastEnders?

Duncan first appeared on the soap in 1987 as the curate of the local Church who soon became romantically involved with iconic matriarch Sharon.

He formed friendships with the likes of Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt) and devout Christian Dot Cotton (June Brown) during his time on the Square before he left in 1989 after being offered a new job at a parish in Wiltshire.

What is his relationship with Sharon in EastEnders?

Duncan and Sharon Watts were in a relationship over three decades ago. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon developed feelings for Duncan after she began seeking solace at the church because of her parents Den (Leslie Grantham) and Angie Watts' (Anita Dobson) turbulent marriage.

Much to the shock of Den and Angie, Sharon began a relationship with the vicar and they were even engaged to be married until Sharon called off the nuptials when Duncan was offered a new job at a parish in Wiltshire.

Duncan was left heartbroken and asked her to marry him several more times, before he finally accepted that their relationship was over and left Walford in 1989.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.