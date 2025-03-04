He may not be a murderer, but Finn's toxic trait on The Bold and the Beautiful may sink his marriage to Steffy

Dr. John Finnegan saves lives for a living on The Bold and the Beautiful, and while we know that Finn is more of a Boy Scout than a killer, he still has this one very toxic trait that could end his marriage to Steffy.

Poor Finn (Tanner Novlan). Not only is his birth mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), a serial killer, but so is his newly-discovered daughter, Luna (Lisa Yamada). Now Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is terrified that the killer gene might have been passed to their son Hayes.

The good news is that we’re pretty sure Finn isn’t following in Sheila and Luna’s footsteps. He’s not a serial killer; he’s dedicated his life to saving people, including Steffy’s grandfather, Eric (John McCook).

However, Finn isn’t all charming and innocent, either. Finn has a very toxic trait and we think it’s one that will end up sinking his marriage. Finn’s problem, you see, is that he’s always trying to protect the people around him and as a result he ends up hurting them with his lies and omissions.

Case in point, Finn told Steffy he needed to talk to her and Steffy was too busy for the conversation. Once they had it, hard as it was for her to hear, she accepted the news that he’s Luna’s father and vowed to stand by her man. However, Finn left a few crucial details out: he didn’t mention that he already tried to go see Luna in prison, only to discover that she’s not there, and he didn’t tell Steffy that he planned on returning to the prison. And once he got Luna’s location, he certainly didn’t tell Steffy where he was going.

Needless to say, Steffy is in a very fragile mindset right now and this surprise news won’t be very well received. In fact, it’s the kind of thing that could push her over the edge for good because this isn’t the first time he’s done it. Finn was hiding the truth and committing all kinds of sins of omission back when he was seeing Sheila in secret, and when he and Deacon (Sean Kanan) went on their rescue mission to find her.

The first thing Finn should have done was to tell Steffy that he tried seeing Luna but she wasn’t in jail. This is something Steffy needs to know because she was the one whose life was in danger. She needs to be prepared for anything that comes her way, and that means being aware of the fact that Luna isn’t in prison where she’s supposed to be.

Now Finn will be forced to come clean to Steffy about learning of Luna being released, Luna being at Bill’s house, going to see her and revealing that he’s her father. And that he wants a place in his daughter’s life.

Sadly, none of these things will do well for Finn and Steffy’s marriage once revealed. (That’s why Finn isn’t telling Steffy the whole truth, to protect her, but once it comes out it will destroy everything) With Taylor (Rebecca Budig) telling Steffy she needs to run far away in the March 3 episode , and with Ridge about to find out in the March 4 episode , well, we can’t help but think that SINN’s days are numbered.