The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of March 3-7: major fallout after secrets are revealed
Hope deals with Daphne while Luna comes to terms with the identity of her father.
Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been wondering who her father is, but she's not ready to learn that her father is also her cousin. And after Hope (Annika Noelle) witnessed Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) kissing Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), she must contend with Daphne while also figuring out how to move forward with Carter. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 3-7.
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 3-7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, March 3
"Daphne makes a stunning admission to Carter; Hope attempts to process the betrayal she witnessed; secrets unravel between Finn and Luna."
Tuesday, March 4
"Hope confronts Carter about the time he’s been spending with Daphne; Ridge connects the dots between Luna and Finn."
Wednesday, March 5
"Hope and Daphne clash when Hope reveals what she saw."
Thursday, March 6
"Finn keeps another secret about Luna from Steffy; Luna reveals to Bill that she knows who her father is."
Friday, March 7
"Hope makes changes at Forrester Creations; Bill worries about the fallout of Luna’s paternity."
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 24 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, February 24
"Steffy learns the truth about Luna’s paternity."
Tuesday, February 25
"Remy puts two and two together about who Luna is."
Wednesday, February 26
"Steffy and Finn’s world is turned upside down. Deacon advises Sheila against interfering or becoming obsessed with Finn and Hayes again."
Thursday, February 27
"Ridge is excited to regain his company as the Forrester Fragrance line launches."
Friday, February 28
"Daphne uses Carter’s guilt to her advantage. Frustrated, Finn demands an explanation. Steffy’s news rocks Taylor."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
