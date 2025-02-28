General Hospital spoilers: week of March 3-7
Here are your General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 3-7.
It's a new month in Port Charles and there's plenty of drama to go around. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 3-7.
Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, March 3
"Sasha updates Jason. Lulu makes a request of Spinelli. Gio seeks Dante’s advice. Sidwell tries to make a deal. Drew confronts Curtis."
Tuesday, March 4
"Laura brings news to Curtis. Brad makes a confession. Emma confides in Gio. Carly lashes out. Portia is threatened."
Wednesday, March 5
"Carly and Brennan’s date is interrupted. Lois tries to cover her tracks. Ava advises Portia. Lulu seeks out Cody. Anna confides in Felicia."
Thursday, March 6
"Sonny and Tracy clash. Lulu ponders her next move. Willow befriends Isaiah. Elizabeth meets with Drew. Alexis is summoned to Wyndemere."
Friday, March 7
"Brook Lynn is in the hot seat. Carly makes a big decision. Isaiah and Jordan get closer. Emma worries about Anna. Ned and Lois disagree."
And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of February 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, February 24: "Sonny and Laura reconnect. Josslyn is rattled. Trina opens up about Kai. Dante breaks difficult news. Ava gets a surprise visitor."
Tuesday, February 25: "Nina’s presence irks Drew. Carly and Brennan discuss their budding relationship. Jordan and Portia connect. The walls close in on Jason. Alexis makes a request."
Wednesday, February 26: "Trina and Kai share a romantic moment. Carly pleads with Willow. Josslyn makes a life-altering decision. Brook Lynn is thrown by Chase’s suggestion. Tracy makes a move against Drew. Stella surprises Curtis."
Thursday, February 27: "Lulu is suspicious. Trina confides in Stella. Sonny receives a warning. Carly is shaken. Dante counsels Chase."
Friday, February 28: "Ava and Kristina argue. Sasha receives an apology. Molly opens up to Cody. Olivia pitches an idea to Carly. Isaiah questions Jordan."
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
