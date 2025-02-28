Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 3-7

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem as the calendar turns to March. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 3-7.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 3

"Jada feels guiltier than ever. Tate and Sophia warn Johnny and Chanel. Paulina and EJ share a heated exchange. Holly makes her feelings for Tate clear to Doug III."

Tuesday, March 4

"Alex has an awkward run-in with Joy. Xander and Philip try to win over Wei Shin. Sarah and Stephanie have a tense conversation. Cat confides in Marlena about her predicament."

Wednesday, March 5

"Stephanie makes a deal with Kayla. Xander and Philip make some questionable hires at Titan. Belle and Ava lay into Kristen. Marlena shares worrisome news with Brady about John."

Thursday, March 6

"Jada tries to spark Rafe’s memory. EJ confides in Rita. Alex jumps to a conclusion about Stephanie."

Friday, March 7

"Marlena and Steve seek answers about John’s whereabouts. Tate and Holly argue over Doug III’s character. Ava and Brady hash out their feelings. Kristen holds Rachel Blake to a promise."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of February 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 24

"Stephanie surprises Alex. Gabi confronts 'Rafe.' Jada moves on with Shawn. Leo asks Chad for a job. Cat makes a suggestion to Marlena."

Tuesday, February 25

"Arnold throws Gabi out. Stephanie shares her past with Alex. Jada makes it clear she isn’t over Rafe. Chad and Cat connect."

Wednesday, February 26

"Brady corners Kristen. Stephanie stuns Jada and Shawn. Belle remains skeptical of EJ. Rita follows orders."

Thursday, February 27

"Jada and Shawn arrest Rafe. Gabi asks Kayla to run a DNA test. Belle vents to Marlena. Brady tries to persuade Ava. Kristen laments to EJ."

Friday, February 28

"Paulina supports Chanel through a procedure. Johnny shares some news with Marlena. Sophia exaggerates to Amy. Holly opens up to Maggie about her love life. Julie expresses her desire to find her necklace to Doug III."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.