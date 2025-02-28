Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of March 3-7

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as we head into the first week of March. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 3-7.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 3

"Chelsea goes live; Leslie reveals a secret about Eva; Ashley and Andre team up to help a patient; and Bill convinces Haley to persevere."

Tuesday, March 4

"Smitty questions Martin; Ashley and Andre bond; Derek feels insecure in his relationship; and the Dupree family hold a press conference."

Wednesday, March 5

"Doug gives in to temptation; Vanessa flirts with Diego; Jacob feels guilty; Eva meets Ted; and Kat and questions Leslie about Laura."

Thursday, March 6

"Chelsea has a moment with her friend’s wife; Kat is suspicious of Eva; Martin confronts Smitty; Dani confronts Hayley; and Andre stirs the pot on Derek and Ashley’s double date night."

Friday, March 7

"Jacob alleviates his guilt with a bold move; Joey helps Doug out; Eva solidifies her position with Ted; and Nicole and Leslie’s bitterness boils. John Lindstrom (General Hospital) makes series debut as Joey Armstrong."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of February 24:

Monday, February 24: "Series Premiere: The holiday season is upon us and in the spirit of scandals, backstabbing, grudges and family drama, CBS brings you the first look at the new scintillating daytime series Beyond the Gates."

Tuesday, February 25: "Dani and the family deal with the aftermath of her outburst; Nicole finds it difficult to choose a recipient for her award; Ashley receives praise upon her return to work; Martin looks to Vernon in a time of need."

Wednesday, February 26: "Gossip spreads like wildfire in the community as the Dupree family reels from recent events. Meanwhile, the conflict between Dani and Bill reaches a turning point, Leslie opens up about her grief, Anita and Vernon vow to protect Martin's secret, and a Dupree associate is attacked."

Thursday, February 27: "Laura's accident sends shockwaves through Fairmont Crest. Meanwhile, Dani gets her groove back with an unexpected beau, Bill surprises Hayley with a wedding celebration, and Mona agrees to give Eva a shot at filling in for Laura."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.