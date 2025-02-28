The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 3-7

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as we head into the first week of March. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 3-7.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 3

"Jack gives Billy his blessing, Lily shares her suspicions about Damian, and Sally reveals her newest venture."

Tuesday, March 4

"While Phyllis and Sharon form an escape plan, Daniel asks Chance to start an investigation, and Summer points the finger at Sharon."

Wednesday, March 5

"Nikki asks Victor and Jack to call a truce, Billy pushes Adam’s buttons, and a leak is discovered at Jabot."

Thursday, March 6

"Nikki shares words of wisdom with Claire, Devon questions Lily about Damian, and Kyle sets boundaries with Summer."

Friday, March 7

"Victor gives Claire an ultimatum, Audra schemes with Holden, and Jack makes a promise to Summer."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 24 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 24: "Phyllis and Sharon are missing in action, Chelsea plots her next move with Adam, and Audra tells Nate the truth about Holden."

Tuesday, February 25: "Phyllis finds herself in dire circumstances, while Sharon is forced to make a difficult decision."

Wednesday, February 26: "Victor recruits Michael to help Lily, Damian puts down roots in Genoa City, and Adam pulls out all the stops to impress Chelsea."

Thursday, February 27: "Victor warns Nick about Sharon, Adam and Chelsea give into temptation, and Phyllis stands her ground."

Friday, February 28: "Nick and Daniel keep a secret from Billy, Audra sets boundaries with Holden, and suspicions mounts about Phyllis and Sharon."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.