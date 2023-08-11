Heart of Stone cast: who's who in the spy thriller

Heart of Stone is an action-packed spy thriller that sees Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) coming back down to Earth to play an undercover intelligence operative on a daring new mission to protect the secretive agency she works for.

Netflix's globetrotting spy thriller promises everything you'd want from a summer blockbuster: car chases, epic stunt sequences, and fierce shootouts, taking place in exotic locations from around the world. From everything we've seen so far, it's going to be one Netflix Original that you won't want to miss.

Below you can find out a little bit more info about the main members of the Heart of Stone cast, including who their characters are and where you might have seen them before.

Meet the Heart of Stone cast

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) in Heart of Stone. (Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

Gal Gadot leads the Heart of Stone cast as Rachel Stone. On the surface, Stone is simply a skilled computer technician who's just joined a new team at MI6. Unbeknownst to her new colleagues, Stone actually works for Charter, a super-secret network of global spies that's so secret not even the other spy organizations know about it. Heart of Stone sees her infiltrating MI6 to track down a hacker who threatens her own organization.

Where else have you seen Gal Gadot? Gadot is best known to movie fans as DC's Wonder Woman, but she's also part of the Fast & Furious franchise as Gisele, and has appeared in Death on the Nile, Red Notice, Triple 9, Date Night, Kathmandu and Asfur.

Jamie Dornan as Parker

Jamie Dornan as Parker. (Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

In Heart of Stone, Jamie Dornan plays Parker. A skilled MI6 agent, he's the leader of Rachel Stone's team at the outset, he's not impressed by the seemingly unprepared new addition to his team, but she soon earns his respect. Speaking to Tudum, Dornan explained that Parker has 'an idealistic way of how the world should be, but not in the way an audience might originally think'.

Where else have you seen Jamie Dornan? Dornan is probably best known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise. He's also featured in in The Tourist, Belfast, Wild Mountain Thyme, The Fall, Robin Hood, Once Upon a Time, Death and Nightingales and Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. He's due to appear in Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot flick, A Haunting of Venice.

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. (Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is on hand as Keya Dhawan, a hacker who is determined to steal "the Heart", Charter's state-of-the-art artificial intelligence. Speaking to Tudum about her character, she said: "If you own the Heart, you own the world. And clearly she's here to disrupt a couple of things." Heart of Stone is Alia Bhatt's first English-language role.

Where else have you seen Alia Bhatt? Bhatt has appeared in RRR, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Darlings, Highway, Gully Boy, Raazi, Kapoor & Sons, and Udta Punjab, among many others.

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts. (Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

Matthias Schweighöfer plays a character codenamed "Jack of Hearts". Jack is the Charter's tech specialist (think Bond's 'Q') and works closely with the AI that lives at the heart of Charter's operations.

Where else have you seen Matthias Schweighöfer? Schweighöfer was last seen as Werner Heisenberg in Oppenheimer and is known for playing Dieter in both Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead. He's also featured in The Swimmers, Hinterland, You Are Wanted, The Red Baron, Resistance and Valkyrie, among many others.

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sophie Okonedo plays a character called Nomad, though her Charter codename is "King of Hearts". Little was revealed about her character prior to Heart of Stone's release, though director Tom Harper was fill of praise for Okonedo's performance. Speaking to Tudum, he said: "Not only is she one of the fiercest and most brilliant actresses, but she also has the perfect demeanor to play Nomad.

"There's such a depth to her performance. She can be light one moment, and then in the blink of an eye she can turn steely. That contrast — when you slip between thinking she's having a nice conversation to 'I'm going to kill you' — is a really wonderful thing to play with", Harper added.

Where else have you seen Sophie Okonedo? Okonedo is likely best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in Hotel Rwanda, though she's also appeared in Slow Horses, Ratched, Raymond & Ray, Death on the Nile, The Wheel of Time, Britannia, His Dark Materials, Æon Flux, The Secret Life of Bees and Flack, among many other projects.

Paul Ready as Max Bailey

Paul Ready as Max Bailey. (Image credit: Netflix)

Paul Ready plays Max Bailey, a skilled MI6 driver and comms operative. Netflix says Max is Rachel's closest friend on the team and calls him 'a good-natured conspiracy theorist with a heart of gold'.

Where else have you seen Paul Ready? Paul Ready is likely known for his roles in Motherland, The Terror, and the original British version of Utopia. He's also appeared in The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, The Dig, MotherFatherSon, Bodyguard, Endeavour, Ripper Street, Silk and The Tunnel.

Jing Lusi as Theresa Yang

Jing Lusi as Theresa Yang. (Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

Jing Lusi rounds out the cast as Theresa Yang, the MI6 team's designated sharpshooter. Netflix says she's a team player who possesses 'deadly skills and a cool, composed attitude.'

Where else have you seen Jing Lusi? Lusi is arguably best known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians and for playing Vicky Chung in Gangs of London. She's also appeared in Man vs. Bee, Stan Lee's Lucky Man, Holby City, Scott & Bailey, The Feed, SAS: Red Notice, Pure, and Pennyworth.

Heart of Stone is available on Netflix from Friday, August 11.