Half Bad cast: Who's who in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Meet the cast of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself below.

Want to know who makes up the Half-Bad cast? Here's our guide to just some of the major players who feature in Netflix's new YA fantasy series.

Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is a gritty, violent fantasy saga based on the popular trilogy of fantasy novels penned by Sally Green (opens in new tab). Set in a version of modern-day England where humans and witches live side-by-side, the series follows Nathan, a teenage boy who's trapped between the two warring factions of witches.

Nathan, as it happens, is the son of the world's most dangerous magic user, and the series follows him and his close friends as Nathan sets out on a journey where he discovers his true powers and who he really is.

Meet the Half Bad cast: Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrn

Nathan Byrn is the descendant of the world's worst witch. (Image credit: Rekha Garton/Netflix)

Jay Lycurgo leads the Half Bad cast as Nathan, the 16-year-old son of at the heart of the drama. He was raised in a family of fairborn witches, though Marcus's (his father) legacy as the cruelest blood witch looms over him.

Where else have you seen Jay Lycurgo? You might recognize him as a gang member from The Batman, though he’s also appeared in Cheaters, I May Destroy You, War of the World [2021] and he played Tim Drake, aka Robin, in Titans season 3.

Nadia Parks as Annalise O'Brien

Annalise is one of Nathan's allies. (Image credit: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix)

Nadia Parks plays Annalise; she's a Fairborn Witch who forms a bond with (and starts developing feelings for) Nathan after they escape together.

Where else have you seen Nadia Parkes? Parkes has previously appeared in Starstruck, The Spanish Princess, Domina and an episode of Doctor Who. She's also due to appear in This Christmas later this year.

Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel

Nathan's charismatic friend, Gabriel. (Image credit: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix)

Emilien Vekemans plays Gabriel, a witch who assists Nathan and Annalise on their journey.

Where else have you seen Emilien Vekemans? Vekemans has appeared in ASKIP, le collège se la raconte, Mixte, Spiral and Voltaire in Love. He also worked as co-director on the short film, Zoufs.

Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica Byrn

Jessica, Nathan's half-sister. (Image credit: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix)

Isobel Jesper Jones plays Nathan's half-sister, Isobel. The pair were both raised by their maternal Grandmother after the death of their mother, but do not share a father.

The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself is Isobel's first major role, though she is attached to the upcoming Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Paul Ready as Soul O'Brien

Soul O'Brien. (Image credit: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix)

Paul Ready plays Soul O'Brien, Annalise's father.

Where else have you seen Paul Ready? Ready is likely best known for his turn as the menacing hitman Lee in Utopia. He's also had roles in Cuffs, Ripper Street, The Terror, Bodyguard, MotherFatherSon, The Dig and Motherland.

Karen Connell as Celia

Celia. (Image credit: Rekha Garton/Netflix)

Karen Connell plays Celia, a Fairborn witch who starts training Nathan after he is sent to stay with her.

Where else have you seen Karen Connell? Connell appeared in Vikings as the Angel of Death and in Vikings: Valhalla as Bulsa. She's also featured in Nightflyers and I'm Not in Love.

Who else stars in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself?

There are even more stars among the Half Bad cast than those we've outlined above. Joining Nathan and his friends are: Jeska Pike (The Crown) as Gill, Kerry Fox (Conversations With Friends) as Esmie, Irish singer Roisin Murphy as Mercury, David Gyasi (The Sandman) as Marcus Edge, Fehinti Balogun (I May Destroy You) as Bjorn and Liz White (Life on Mars) as Penelope.

The first season of Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is now available to stream on Netflix. Looking for more series to get stuck into? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to enjoy right now.