Home and Away’s Kirsty Marillier reveals DEVASTATION for Rose!

Home and Away star Kirsty Marillier has revealed that Rose Delaney is set to have her heart broken all over again in the wake of the horror incident that sees her brother Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) brutally beaten.

When Home and Away paramedic Xander and his colleague Jamie (Hugo Liu) are jumped by violent drug dealers after meds in the ambulance, they are both left in a serious condition.

After being rushed into surgery, it’s touch and go whether Xander will make it…

“He’s very badly injured and in and out of consciousness,” explained Kirsty.

“He loses his vision and has an episode where he responds to some medication and has a condition called ‘post-op delirium’.

“Rose witnesses that and it’s not a side of him she’s ever seen. He seems to be in so much pain, all she wants to do is help him.”

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is determined to bring her brother's attackers to justice! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Despite being desperately worried for her brother, Rose turns her horror over the attack into action, vowing to track down the thugs that left him for dead.

“The way that Rose shows her love is through acts of service and through finding solutions,” insisted Kirsty.

“She’s a strong-willed female who can’t just sit on the sideline and watch something happen.

“She doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else, so the act of finding the drug dealers is for the greater good.

“The ambulance ambush is the ultimate incident in their life that will bring Rose and Xander closer together.

“Rose thinks she’s going to lose her brother and it proves to her she could never live without him.”

A cheeky Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) charmed Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) when he arrived in Summer Bay! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Finding out that a patient has been brought in with a suspected overdose, Rose interrogates them and gets the number of their drug dealer.

It seems Rose has caught a break as the dealer is the same gangster responsible for Xander’s attack. A determined Rose tracks the dealers down and arrests them!

One person who is NOT impressed by her heroic actions is new boyfriend Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling)...

“She feels triumphant when she catches them but I don’t know if it is necessarily logically the right thing to do in her situation,” admitted Kirsty.

“Another person might wonder why she’s not sitting by her brother’s bedside and holding his hand.

“Mali questions her actions and it really puts her on the spot. He rocks up at the police station and he wants her to go to the hospital to be with Xander.

“He wants her to be the girlfriend that he thinks she is and it threatens to fracture their relationship.”

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) was played by Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan). (Image credit: Channel 5)

The couple had a whirlwind romance after Mali arrived in the bay a short time ago.

Rose quickly fell for Mali, even though her last liaison saw Rose being deceived by the bikie gang’s Tex Wheeler.

“She doesn’t ever want to be played again, like she was with Tex,” commented Kirsty.

“She had some hiccups going into the relationship with Mali but she did process it and lean into it. She’s allowed herself to be vulnerable.

“They’re totally in love, so I think it’s quite interesting that this happens to them now.

“When Mali wants to break up with her, it throws her. I don’t think she sees it coming.

“They’ll have to come to terms with each other and forgive each other if they’re going to find a path together, but the bay is always going to pose certain obstacles!”

A post shared by Kirsty Marillier (@kirstymarillier) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It’s been just over 18 months since Kirsty joined Home and Away as super cop Rose and she revealed that time has flown by.

“I can’t believe I’ve been on air for a year, it feels like it was just the other day!” Kirsty laughed.

“It’s really such a fun job. You can be in for two scenes and you end up talking to people. We’re like one big family.

“Today I started at 8:00 a.m. and had an acting session with our coach, then I had breakfast. I did a scene, chatted to people and had lunch, then I had another scene, got my hair blow-dried and came home!

“I was thinking on the way back, ‘Gosh, I really don’t have a bad job, do I?'”

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:45 pm on Channel 5 and 6:00 pm on 5Star followed by a 'first look' episode on 5Star at 6:30 pm.