Is a medical condition causing Hope's delusions in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Hope really thinks she can preserve her friendship with Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful after kissing him at Eric’s party. Is she more delusional than ever before, and is a medical condition to blame?

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been acting erratically for the past several months. She left Liam (Scott Clifton) for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). She was willing to overlook everything that happened in the past with Thomas because Liam was still in love with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Hope was madly in love with Thomas — or, at least, the idea of Thomas — but he broke things off after she rejected his second marriage proposal.

Devastated and reeling, Hope ended up finding a friend in Finn (Tanner Novlan), who helped her through losing Thomas and coping with her father’s marriage to Finn’s birth mother.

Along the way, Finn ended up helping Hope deal with her migraines. His “magic hands” helped ease her tension and provide relief. What Finn didn’t realize was that every time he helped Hope, it was contributing to her obsession with him.

But what if Hope’s obsession with Finn is more than trying to get back at Steffy, as Taylor suggested in the August 22 episode . Hope claims that she doesn’t know why she’s doing what she’s doing. She seems as shocked as her mother is. So what if there is a medical reason for her erratic behavior?

It’s very possible that Hope’s headaches are something else. She could have a brain tumor that’s causing her to want things that she can’t have. She might not be able to control these urges, not because she doesn’t want to, but because she literally can’t.

We have a feeling that it might end up being Taylor of all people who figures out that Hope’s urges aren’t something she can control. Hope’s headaches have been happening long enough that they could be much more than stress, but she hasn’t taken the time to find out their cause. Getting to the root of their cause could help explain her erratic behavior of late, and it could help to prevent a civil war between the Logans and Forresters.

