Is Love Island Games actually better than Love Island? Here's why I think so

When it was announced that Love Island Games would be coming to streaming and serve as somewhat of an "all-stars" version of the series, I found myself immediately excited.

After all, a show featuring former contestants from iterations of Love Island from all over the world sounded like a good mix of international drama and romance. With that being said, there was a heavily teased competition aspect of Love Island Games, which left me to wonder if it would be less like Love Island and more like The Challenge (a show currently airing season 39) or The Challenge: World Championship.

To my delight, Love Island Games turns out to be more like Love Island than I could have hoped for. All of my favorite things about the original series are featured in the spinoff, and I’ll argue that Love Island Games does a better job at capturing the essence of Love Island than even Love Island. It leads me to make the bold statement that Love Island Games is the better show. Before you get up in arms, allow me to explain.

Love Island Games leans into the heart of what Love Island actually is

Ariana Madix, Imani Wheeler and Ray Gantt in Love Island Games (Image credit: Peacock)

It’s often easy to forget that at its core, Love Island is a competition series. While many contestants go on the show in hopes of finding romance (a number of them even leave Love Island with a romantic partner) Islanders walk into the villas each season knowing that the last person standing can claim a grand prize, which they can then decide to share with their partner or keep for themselves.

With programs like Love Is Blind, The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, the objective for the contestants is to find their "soulmate." They are dating reality TV shows. Love Island may have borrowed concepts of that genre, but the objective for Islanders is to win a monetary prize and hope that’s done with someone they’re possibly falling in love with. I think with all the couplings, recouplings and lover spats, viewers tend to forget that Love Island is a competition.

Love Island Games reminds Islanders and viewers right away that show participants are there to compete, and that they’ll want to choose partners wisely. Now are there couples that clearly have a romantic spark like Ray and Imani, but given they’ve proven themselves as tough competitors, I tend to think they know finding love is nice, but finding love and winning is amazing.

The Love Island Games has a great cast

Love Island Games (Image credit: Peacock/ITV)

I have to applaud the casting team of Love Island Games. From the OGs who were there on the first day of the competition, to those being added as bombshells as the episodes go by, each contestant adds a unique flare to the series that is entertaining to watch. Now this could be due to the fact that Love Island Games is not their first brush with the franchise.

The Islanders are all veterans of the Love Island franchise, and they’re aware of what to expect to a degree. They know that at times in the villa, things will get downright messy. Additionally, they know they may have to get down and dirty in some of the challenges (i.e. the kissing games and the disgusting challenge requiring them to pass fluids and food by mouth). So the Love Island Games cast isn’t reluctant to participate in the tasks and aren’t shy about voicing their truths in the challenges that require it.

I also appreciate that the Islanders were hand-picked and are fan favorites. They all have personalities that keep the show lively, which is what you want to see in a series like this. Unfortunately with Love Island, regardless of what country we’re talking about, there have been certain cast members who may be lovely people, but don’t add much spice to the episodes (this of course isn’t a dig at anyone).

Love Island Games keeps surprising viewers with unexpected reunions

Johnny Middlebrooks, Love Island Games (Image credit: Vince Valitutti/Peacock)

One of the best parts of Love Island Games is watching exes reunite. These reunions have provided some moments where I wanted to grab the popcorn and just watch the fireworks.

Take for example Cely and Johnny from Love Island USA. Although they’ve been broken up for a while now, they have lingering animosity toward each other that tends to flare up every other episode. Even when you think they’ve squashed their beef, something happens like Johnny putting a pie in Cely’s face, and tensions reignite.

Oh, and I can’t forget to talk about Megan and Eyal. While they didn’t hold grudges against one another, Megan’s failed attempt at reconnecting with Eyal has kicked off a firestorm of drama that has literally swept up all the other islanders.

From a fan perspective, when I find out couples break up after their time on Love Island, I get curious to know if things ended amicably and if anyone had any lingering feelings. Well, Love Island Games sheds some light on this mystery.

Be sure you tune into Love Island Games on Peacock. If you’re in the UK, you’ll have to wait a bit for the series to start airing.