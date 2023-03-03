Is Paddy leaving Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Much-loved Emmerdale resident Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) has spiralled into a deep depression since discovering that his wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) had an affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), leaving fans questioning his future on the soap.

His mental health has plummeted while he's been unhappily living with Chas as they co-parent their daughter Eve. On top of this, he's had to cope with the constant reminders of Chas' adultery, the grief of losing their daughter Grace and daily arguments with his ex-wife.

Now his pain and isolation have become too much for him to bare and he left the village with the aim to take his own life.

As he went missing from the village, his panicked loved ones rushed to save Paddy — but will someone find him before it's too late?

After Paddy's cry for help, is Paddy leaving Emmerdale? Here's everything you need to know...

Is Paddy leaving Emmerdale?

Fans will be relieved to hear that Paddy is not leaving Emmerdale as we discover that Paddy thankfully doesn't go through with ending his life.

In upcoming episodes, Paddy loved ones are glad to see the vet back home, but they're very aware that his dark thoughts won't go away immediately and that his recovery will take time.

While his friends and family can't stop worrying about him, Paddy hopes to relieve their concerns by telling them that he's taken his first step on the road to recovery — he's going to talk to a therapist.

Paddy's friends and family are worried about his wellbeing after he wanted to end his suffering. (Image credit: ITV)

In another special Emmerdale episode (set to air on Friday, March 10), Paddy's best friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is determined to help his friend in any way he can and arranges a late-night lock-in for the guys at the Woolpack with the hopes that it will encourage Paddy to confide in his friends about his feelings.

For the first time in the soap's fifty-year history, the male-only episode will see Cain Dingle, Marlon, Jimmy King, Bob Hope, Nate Robinson, Rishi Sharma, Liam Cavanagh, Sam Dingle and Charles Anderson gather in the pub for a special lock-in.

As the men get talking, confessions, secrets and stories are shared as they use the opportunity to reveal all on their feelings and mental health. Will Paddy join them and talk about the pain he's feeling?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).