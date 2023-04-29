King's Coronation guest list: which TV and movie stars are going?

Who is on the King's Coronation guest list?

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, against the spectacular backdrop of London's Westminster Abbey.

A total of 2000 guests have been invited to witness the monumental crowning of the new monarchs, which is a dramatic reduction from the estimated 8000 who attended the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II in May 1953.

Amongst those attending are World leaders, British politicians past and present, members of the British Royal Family and aristocracy and other monarchs from around the globe.

They’ll also be a number of celebrities on the guestlist — including figures from the world of entertainment, fashion, music, sport and film — many of whom have personal connections to the Royal Family.

Here’s a rundown of the famous faces, who have been given the hottest ticket in town...

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria will be at the King's Coronation. (Image credit: Getty)

Footballing legend David and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria are said to have scored an invite to Charles and Camilla's Coronation.

The Beckhams are regular attendees at special Royal events, having been guests at the 2011 wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in 2018.

Much like the King, charity is close to David's heart, and his extensive work with organizations such as UNICEF and Elton John Aids Foundation will have secured him a seat in those famous pews.

And all eyes are bound to be on Victoria to see which elegant ensemble she chooses for the grand occasion.

Dame Joanna Lumley

Dame Joanna Lumley has got a busy day for the Coronation. (Image credit: Getty)

Dame Joanna Lumley will be representing British acting royalty at Westminster Abbey. And Coronation Day is going to be a very busy one for the legendary TV star.

After attending the service at Westminster Abbey as a guest of the King and Queen, she will be joining the Sky News team to present live coverage of the celebrations.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress is joining regular correspondents Alastair Bruce, Kay Burley and Anna Botting as a special guest.

Dame Joanna also provided commentary for Sky News for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last June. And despite not being a close personal friend of the monarchs, she has said Charles and Camilla have "always been extremely friendly".

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber will play a vital part of the Coronation. (Image credit: Getty)

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is playing an instrumental role in proceedings, having composed King Charles's Coronation anthem, titled Make a Joyful Noise.

The English composer and impresario of musical theatre has written music for iconic productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has been invited to the Coronation ceremony. (Image credit: Getty)

Britain’s Got Talent judge and Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden is another well-known name on the guest list.

The broadcasting personality is a coach on the BBC show Sing for the King.

The programme will see singers of all ages from across the country prepare to deliver a performance fit for a King and Queen. No pressure then!

Dame Kelly Holmes

Dame Kelly Holmes is looking forward to the Coronation. (Image credit: Getty)

Dame Kelly Holmes who is honorary colonel of the Royal Armoured Corps Training Regiment, recently revealed she has been sent an invite to King Charles's big day.

The Olympic gold medallist told The Daily Mail: "I will definitely be going. I don't know what I'll be doing yet, but I'll be involved somehow."

Dame Kelly also confessed she was "hoping" to have a catch-up with Charles's youngest son Prince Harry at the event.

Jay Blades

Jay Blades befrended the King while making The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit. (Image credit: (C) Ricochet)

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades was one of the first celebrities to personally confirm his attendance at the Coronation. The furniture restorer posted a picture of his invite to the prestigious event on his Instagram account.

It read: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla. By command of the King, the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [Jay Blades]”

In a caption accompanying the image Jay wrote: “THOUGHT OF THE DAY. I am of the opinion that my Life belongs to the Whole Community and as long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can.”

“I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work the more I LIVE. What do you think?”

Jay previously met King Charles in 2022 when they worked together on a special episode of the show, The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, to mark the BBC's centenary.

Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls is playing a key role in the celebrations. (Image credit: Getty)

Another confirmed guest at the Abbey is TV adventurer and Chief Scout Bear Grylls, who is playing a key role in the wider celebrations of the bank holiday weekend.

Back in January, the former SAS trooper launched the Big Help Out, which will take place on Monday, May 8. The event is in partnership with several national charities and encourages Brits to spend the day helping out in their local communities.

Speaking at the time of the launch, Bear, who was granted an OBE for his services to young people, said: “We are delighted to be a central part of the Coronation weekend, particularly given The King and The Queen’s long history of support for volunteering.”

Motsi Mabuse

Motsi Mabuse is also on the guest list. (Image credit: Getty)

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse is another lucky celebrity who'll be able to witness history being made.

In March, the former professional dancer met King Charles and Queen Camilla during a state banquet in Berlin, held in honour of the couple's visit to Germany.

Motsi has worked alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis, Amanda Holden and choirmaster Gareth Malone to help prepare the Coronation Choir for the most important performance of their lives.

And we're sure she'd give them all a 10.

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose Ayling-Ellis will be attending the Coronation celebrations. (Image credit: Getty)

Former EastEnders star Rose Alying-Ellis captured the nation's hearts when she won Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The 28-year-old actress will be attending the Coronation due to her role as a mentor on Sing for the King: The Search for a Coronation Choir.

Rose, who was born deaf, has been busy coaching an all-deaf sign performance group for the anticipated event.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney has been invited to the Coronation. (Image credit: Getty)

Celebrated fashion designer Stella McCartney will be in attendance on the big day.

The daughter of Beatles singer-songwriter Paul McCartney, Stella is a passionate supporter of animal rights and environmentalism and is renowned for her use of vegetarian and animal-free alternatives in her fashion brand.

In February, the 51-year-old travelled to Buckingham Palace to collect her CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) from the King for services to fashion and sustainability.

McCartney also has personal connections to the Royal Family — she designed the showstopping white halterneck gown Meghan Markle wore to her wedding reception.

Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson is a regular at royal events. (Image credit: Getty)

British actor Rowan Atkinson has something in common with King Charles — he was also crowned — well, his character was in the spoof spy film, Johnny English.

The Mr. Bean star was a guest at William and Kate's 2011 wedding and was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2013 for his services to drama and charity.

Rowan was also one of the performers at King Charles's 70th birthday celebrations in 2018, which was held at the London Palladium in aid of the Prince's Trust.

He is likely to attend the ceremony with his partner, actress Louise Ford.

Sir Bryn Terfel

Sir Bryn Terfel will be making history at the Coronation. (Image credit: Getty)

Bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel has a very important part to play on Saturday, May 6 — he'll be making history by performing a Welsh language song, Coronation Kyrie, at the service.

Bryn will be singing alongside the Choir of Westminster Abbey in what will be the first performance in the Welsh language at a monarch's coronation.

The song was composed by Paul Mealor, who has described Coronation Kyrie as a "cry from the deep soul of the hills and valleys of Wales”.