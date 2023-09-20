Love at First Sight cast: who's who in the Netflix romcom

Love at First Sight shows how romance can strike anyone at any time and in any place and that's certainly the case for strangers Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver (Ben Hardy), who have a chance encounter at the airport.

As they spend a long night on the plane together to London, there is instant chemistry between the pair and they soon find themselves falling in love.

But when they land at Heathrow, the pair are separated and a frantic search around London ensues as Hadley tries to track down the love of her life. It may seem an impossible feat, but fate may have a way of defying the odds.

Let's meet the cast of Love at First Sight...

Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan

Haley Lu Richardson plays the titular role of Hadley Sullivan, a 20 year old American who falls in love with Oliver Jones on her plane journey to London for her father's wedding.

After first appearing in TV shows such as Shake It Up and Ravenswood, Haley has gone on to land major roles in many projects. She recently played Tanya McQuoid's (Jennifer Coolidge) assistant Portia in The White Lotus season 2 and has starred in The Edge of Seventeen, Split, Five Feet Apart, Columbus and Operation Finale.

Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones

Ben Hardy stars as Oliver Jones, a British student studying at Yale who is travelling back to the UK when he sparks a romantic connection with Hadley.

Ben is best known for playing Peter Beale in the soap opera EastEnders from 2013 to 2015. He made his film debut as Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse and has since appeared in Bohemian Rhapsody, 6 Underground, The Voyeurs and The Girl Before.

Jameela Jamil as the narrator

Jameela Jamil is the narrator of the love story.

Jameela began her career as a TV presenter and radio host, before relocating to the US and landing acting roles in The Good Place, DC League of Super-Pets, Marry Me and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Rob Delaney as Andrew Sullivan

Rob Delaney portrays Andrew Sullivan, Hadley's estranged father who moved to the UK to teach poetry. He is now remarrying in London after divorcing Hadley's mother.

The comedian is well known for his role in the hit Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe and has gone on to star in Deadpool 2, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Black Mirror, Bombshell and Wrath of Man.

Sally Phillips as Tessa Jones

Sally Phillips plays Tessa Jones, Oliver's mother who has cancer and has decided not to undergo treatment.

Sally is best known for her role as Bridget Jones's friend Shazzer in the Bridget Jones films and also co-created and co-wrote the sketch comedy show Smack the Pony. Her other acting credits include How to Please a Woman, Miranda, Death in Paradise and No Worries.

Who else stars in Love at First Sight?

