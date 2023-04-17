Meet the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 cast — who's who

It's time for another rousing season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3. Like many of the shows in the 90 Day universe, the series follows couples from different parts of the world as they try to unite their cultures all in the name of love. What makes Love in Paradise stand apart from its counterparts is the fact that these couples try to build a lasting relationship in what many viewers consider some of the most beautiful destinations in the world.

Season 3 of the series may prove to be quite special for those fans of The Family Chantel, as a certain mother from the show is featured in the new episodes.

Here's everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3.

VaLentine and Carlos

VaLentine and Carlos on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 (Image credit: Discovery)

VaLentine is from Los Angeles and Carlos is from Colombia. The two met on social media shortly before the COVID pandemic. Then as the world went into lockdown, they were unable to actually see each other in person for two years.

The pair finally met face to face during Love in Paradise season 2 when VaLentine went to Colombia. Despite the couple running into issues over Carlos' lack of openness as it pertains to his sexuality, they managed to work things out. Although in the new episodes of the series, it looks like their relationship becomes complicated due to an ex.

Lidia and Scott

Scott and Lidia on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 (Image credit: Discovery )

Lidia was a staple on The Family Chantel for four seasons as the mother of star Pedro. She became known for her unique way of getting too involved in her son's marriage to Chantel and her not-so-subtle dislike of Chantel's family. Outside of being on TV, she's an attorney and manager in the Dominican Republic.

Scott is Lidia's younger boyfriend hailing from Florida. He's a registered respiratory therapist and competitive soccer coach with three adult children, and he's excited to get to know Lidia more. Unfortunately, their language barrier hinders that a bit.

Everton and Jordan

Everton and Jordan on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 (Image credit: Discovery)

Everton and Jordan have known each other for 12 years. He is from Jamaica and she's from Texas. They've decided to give their romance a real shot. As they explore their relationship and try to see if they can make it work, they'll have to face a few hurdles, including financial difficulties and maybe even infidelity.

April and Valentine

April and Valentine on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 (Image credit: Discovery)

Texan April met Valentine in his homeland of the Dominican Republic while she was there vacationing. She is a successful doctor who has built a business with her ex and he's a personal trainer. The biggest obstacles for this pair seems to be April's closeness with her ex, Valentine's mysterious disappearance for a few days while he was dating April and again, a language barrier.

Matt and Anna

Matt and Anna on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 (Image credit: Discovery)

Matt is also from Texas and Anna is from Brazil. The pair met on a dating app and when they finally came face to face, Matt knew she was the one. He popped the big question only 10 days after they met in person. They hope to say "I do" and not let their cultural and religious differences bring their relationship to an end.

Juan and Jessica

Juan and Jessica on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 (Image credit: Discovery)

From Colombia and Wyoming, respectively, Juan and Jessica met almost three years ago on a Caribbean cruise while he was working and she was on a vacation. She's heading back to Colombia engaged to Juan and pregnant with their child, with her other two young boys in tow. If that weren't enough, while she's in Colombia, he'll be doing work on a cruise ship.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 air on Mondays on TLC. The episodes also become available to stream on Discovery Plus.