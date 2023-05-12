Meet the Book Club: The Next Chapter cast — who's who in the comedy

After 80 for Brady proved that age was just a number for having a hit movie at the box office in 2023, Book Club: The Next Chapter hopes to do the same. Of course, helping Brady along was its quartet of leading ladies, all Hollywood legends, but the Book Club: The Next Chapter cast can match that, with their own quartet (including one actress who starred in both movies).

A sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit Book Club, The Next Chapter is bringing back many of its familiar faces. But as the titular club heads to Italy, we're also going to be meeting a number of new characters that you'll want to be sure you know.

So let's meet the full cast of characters and who's playing them in Book Club: The Next Chapter.

Jane Fonda as Vivian

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Vivian's fear of commitment was her big thing in the first movie, but after giving things with Arthur a real shot, she's taking the plunge and getting married. Her pending nuptials are what inspires the group to go to Italy and have a bachelorette party.

Is Jane Fonda a box office draw in 2023? We'll see, but she already had one hit with 80 for Brady. Her most famous roles came back in the '60s (Cat Ballou), '70s (Klute, Coming Home) and '80s (9 to 5, On Golden Pond), but she has been active in recent years, including This Is Where I Leave You and Grace and Frankie. In fact, Book Club: The Next Chapter is her third 2023 movie, following 80 for Brady and Moving On.

Diane Keaton as Diane

Diane Keaton in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Things look to be pretty steady for Diane in the sequel, after she and Mitchell began a relationship in the previous movie. Happy with how things are, Diane seems a bit hesitant to go to Italy for Viv's bachelorette. But she won't let her friends down, joining them on the trip.

Diane Keaton has been in some of the greatest movies of all time, including the entire Godfather saga, Annie Hall and Reds, while she's also been a fixture on these type of romantic/friend comedies, including movies like Father of the Bride, Something's Gotta Give and Because I Said So.

Candice Bergen as Sharon

Candice Bergen and Diane Keaton in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Sharon was the only one of the four not to find new love or reignite a romance in the first movie, but as the trailer for the sequel teases, the search is still on for her as they get to know people in Italy.

Candice Bergen has starred in a number of classic movies, including Carnal Knowledge, Gandhi and Miss Congeniality, but she is best known for her time on TV, particularly Murphy Brown and Boston Legal. Some of recent roles have included a multi-episode stint on The Conners and the Meryl Streep movie Let Them All Talk.

Mary Steenburgen as Carol

Mary Steenburgen in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Carol and husband Bruce got things back on track after they were dealing with a rough patch in the first movie, but that doesn't mean they are out of the woods yet. Italy is known for romance, and Carol may face a bit of temptation while there.

Steenburgen is best known to movie fans for her roles in movies like Back to the Future Part III and Step Brothers, but she has been acting for nearly 50 years and has appeared in the titles like Melvin and Howard, Parenthood, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Elf, The Last Man on Earth and Happiest Season.

Andy Garcia as Mitchell

Diane Keaton and Andy Garcia in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Mitchell and Diane started a relationship in Book Club, which looks to be going strong in The Next Chapter. Andy Garcia has his own history with opposite Diane Keaton, with the two starring alongside each other in The Godfather Part III. Garcia's other famous credits include The Untouchables, Stand and Deliver, Ocean's 11, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Father of the Bride (not the same one as Keaton).

Don Johnson as Arthur

Don Johnson in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Wedding bells are ringing for Arthur and Vivian, as the couple's wedding is the driving force of the sequel's plot. Don Johnson plays Arthur, which is just one of his most recent roles alongside Kenan, Watchmen, Knives Out, Dragged Across Concrete and Django Unchained. His past notable roles include Miami Vice and Nash Bridges.

Craig T. Nelson as Bruce

Craig T. Nelson in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Bruce is Carol's husband, now more adjusted to life as a retiree than he was in the first movie. Nelson is best known for his time on Coach and voicing Mr. Incredible in Pixar's The Incredibles, but he has also appeared in Poltergeist, Parenthood, The Family Stone and Young Sheldon.

Hugh Quarshie as Ousmane

Hugh Quarshie in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Focus Features)

Ousmane is someone that the book club meets in Italy, and who seems to form a connection with Sharon. Hugh Quarshie is best known to UK fans for his long run on Holby City, but those outside of the UK may recognize him from Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace and Red Sparrow.

Vincent Riotta as Chef Gianni

Vincent Riotta in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

The ladies run into Chef Gianni while attending a cooking class during their trip. However, it looks like Carol has a previous history with Gianni that none of them knew about. Vincent Ricotta takes on the role of Gianni. He has previously starred in TÁR, House of Gucci, Nine and Under the Tuscan Sun.

Giancarlo Giannini as Police Chief

Giancarlo Giannini in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Giancarlo Giannini plays a police chief in The Next Chapter, presumably bumping into our leading ladies as they get themselves into some trouble. Giannini's past credits include Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Seven Beauties.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is now playing in movie theaters.