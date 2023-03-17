How to watch Moving On starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have proven to be quite the pair, so getting to see them work alongside each other once again in the new movie Moving On is sure to have many people interested. With that in mind, we've put together what you need to know about how to watch Moving On right now. Is it streaming? Is it only playing in theaters? And if so, where?

This is the second 2023 new movie that Fonda and Tomlin star in together, following their football comedy hit 80 for Brady. The two Hollywood legends are also well known for starring alongside each other in the '80s classic 9 to 5 and, more recently, the Netflix comedy Grace & Frankie.

If you're ready to see Fonda and Tomlin at it again, let us explain the ways you can watch Moving On.

How to watch Moving On in movie theaters

Moving On has received a limited release in movie theaters across the US as of March 17. Though this is a larger limited release than many, playing in approximately 850 theaters.

You can see if one of your local theaters has Moving On by checking the theater's website or Fandango (opens in new tab), which will give you all Moving On showtimes in your area.

At this time, Moving On does not have a scheduled UK release date.

If you're debating whether to head out to see Moving On or any other movie because of the ticket price, something you may want to look into is movie theater subscription and membership deals. These programs, offered by numerous theater chains in the US and UK, offer discounted, free or an allotment of movie tickets each month for a subscription fee.

Is Moving On streaming?

The theater is going to be the only place to watch Moving On right now, as the movie is not available for streaming or digital on-demand as of March 17.

There is no info at this time on when or where Moving On is going to make its debut online, but as soon as any info becomes available we'll update you here.

What else to know about Moving On

Moving On is a revenge comedy that sees Fonda and Tomlin's characters reconnect after years to go after the sleazy ex-husband of one of their longtime friends. Here is the official synopsis:

"Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda's character reunited with her great love as each woman learns to make peace with past and each other."

Also in the cast are Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) and Richard Roundtree (Shaft). Paul Weitz wrote and directed the movie.

The film has a "Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score of 62% (as of March 17).

Watch the Moving On trailer right here: