Meet the Elemental cast: who's who in the animated movie

Pixar's list of memorable characters is a long one, and they are adding to it with their most recent movie, Elemental, as they have lined up a number of talented performers as part of the Elemental cast to bring these new characters to life.

Elemental takes place in Elemental City, where fire, water, land and air residents live out their daily lives. For the fiery Ember, she has lived her life believing that elements do not mix. But when she meets the sappy, go-with-the-flow Wade, can seeing a different side of the world open her up to a new viewpoint?

Whether you still need to watch Elemental and want to know who you'll be hearing or have already seen the movie and are looking for who voiced your favorite characters, here is a breakdown of the Elemental cast.

Leah Lewis as Ember

Ember in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Ember is a strong-willed and passionate individual, though sometimes she can run a little hot. She has spent her whole life in Fire Town, expected to take over the family business and being told that elements do not mix. But is that going to change when she meets Wade?

Leah Lewis has been acting for most of her life, appearing in shows like The Good Doctor, Station 19 and Charmed. However, she is best known for her starring role in the Netflix original movie The Half of It and on The CW series Nancy Drew.

Mamoudou Athie as Wade

Ember and Wade in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Wade is more of a softie compared to Ember, and it's not just because he is made entirely of water. But there is something about Ember that draws him in and wants to help her and show a side of Element City that she hasn't seen before.

Voicing Wade is Mamoudou Athie, who earned an Emmy nomination for the short-form series Oh Jerome, No, but whose other credits include Archive 81, Uncorked, Jurassic World: Dominion, Underwater and Sorry for Your Loss.

Ronnie del Carmen as Bernie Lumen

Bernie Lumen in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Bernie Lumen is Ember's father. He runs the family business, which he is hoping to pass off to his daughter as he eyes retirement. He is not overly welcoming to Wade when he starts hanging around Ember.

Ronnie del Carmen is a Pixar veteran, but more so in the art and animation department, working on many of the studio's movies. However, he has lent his voice to previous Pixar movies, including Inside Out and Soul.

Shila Ommi as Cinder Lumen

Cinder Lumen in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Ember's mother Cinder is also not a fan of mixing elements, which she reminds her daughter of throughout the story. But will her stance change? Shila Ommi voices Cinder, and her most recent credits include the Apple TV Plus series Tehran and Little America.

Catherine O'Hara as Brook Ripple

Brook Ripple in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Brook is Wade's mom, who is very welcoming to Ember as she gets to know more about Wade and his family. Catherine O'Hara, beloved comedic actress of Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice (and Beetlejuice 2) and Home Alone fame, is making her Pixar debut with Elemental.

Matt Yang King as Alan Ripple

Alan Ripple in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Voice acting veteran Matt Yang King is credited as voicing multiple characters in Elemental, but most prominently Alan Ripple, Wade's father; his other credited characters are Lutz and Earth Pruner. You've likely heard King's work before on Love, Death & Robots and American Dad, as well as video games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Mortal Kombat 11.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale

Gale in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Wade's boss Gale is voiced by well known TV star Wendi McLendon-Covey, she of The Goldbergs, Reno 911, Rules of Engagement and more. Among her big-screen credits are Bridesmaids, Blended, Sylvie's Love, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and, most recently, Paint.

Mason Wertheimer as Clod

Clod in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Clod is a young Earth kid who has eyes for Ember and enough self confidence to give it a try despite their age difference. Elemental is the first movie for Mason Wertheimer, whose only credit before this, per IMDb, was providing additional voices for the podcast series Past My Bedtime.

Joe Pera as Fern Grouchwood

Fern Grouchwood in Elemental (Image credit: Pixar)

Fern lives up to his name, as a co-worker of Wade's who seems maligned with his job. Joe Pera is best known as a stand up comedian, though had his own TV series, Joe Pera Talks With You, that aired for three seasons.