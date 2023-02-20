Red Rose cast: who's who in the horror series

The Red Rose cast features an array of great actors, playing a group of teens whose lives are turned upside down thanks to a mysterious new phone app.

Like any group of teenagers, they're trying to enjoy their summer holiday following their GCSE exams, but after downloading the titular Red Rose app they realise they're in danger if they don't meet its demands.

It's easy to see why Red Rose is so tempting, as it grants wishes to those who download it, giving people anything from money to new clothes, but it comes with a sinister price.

The series first aired on BBC iPlayer in the UK and is now available on Netflix, meaning a wider audience can now tune in.

But who's in the Red Rose cast? Here's everything you need to know.

Isis Hainsworth as Rochelle

Rochelle is the leader of a school clique of outcasts called "The Dickheads". She's bold and brash but has a lot of guilt and pain when it comes to her social and family life, as she struggles to provide for herself and her family. Red Rose seems to come to the rescue, but it also comes with a price.

Isis Hainsworth is a film and theatre actor known for Catherine Called Birdy and Emma, as well as the Netflix series Metal Lords.

Amelia Clarkson as Wren

Wren is Rochelle’s loyal best friend but conflict soon arises. One day, Rochelle makes a move on Wren's boyfriend and that's very out of character for her. Something's going on, and Wren wants to find out more about Red Rose and who (or what) is behind it.

Amelia Clarkson is known for her roles in Our Zoo, the 2011 adaptation of Jane Eyre and The Last Kingdom.

Natalie Blair as Ashley

Ashley is witty and caring, as well as being very hardworking. She works two jobs to make ends meet and is always willing to help out her friends. She quickly gets involved in the Red Rose investigation after learning about the strange occurrences.

Red Rose is actor Natalie Blair's first credited acting role.

Ali Khan as Taz

Taz is a goofball who often says the wrong thing at the wrong time, but he means well. He was invited to the friend group by Rochelle, and has become a loyal member of The Dickheads.

Ali Khan plays Chaddick in the Netflix series The School for Good and Evil. He’s also been in Everyone Else Burns and Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

Ellis Howard as Anthony

Anthony is a member of the group who wasn't initially affected by the repercussions of Red Rose. However, he has been secretly using a dating app that he hasn’t told the group about, which could potentially spell danger if there's a link there.

Ellis Howard has starred in TV movies Help and the 2021 adaptation of Romeo & Juliet as well as the series Catherine the Great.

Harry Redding as Noah

Noah is pulled into Red Rose when the app dares Rochelle to make a move on him. While Rochelle’s behavior threatens to tear up her friendship with Wren, Noah stays committed, and ends up getting involved in trying to stop Red Rose.

This is the first credited acting role for Harry Redding.

Red Rose is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.