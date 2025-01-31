The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 31, 2025: Daphne hits on Carter

Bill opens up to Luna while Finn takes a paternity test in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 31, 2025.

We wrap up the week at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) says Poppy (Romy Park) can’t just let this go. He needs to know the truth about being Luna’s father.

Bill (Don Diamont) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that if it isn’t Tom Starr, she may never know the identity of her father.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) is already at the office and her plan is in motion.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle) enjoy Daphne’s newest scent. She bats her eyelashes playfully at him as she allows Carter to be moved by her scent.

Steffy can still smell Daphne’s scent and Ridge agrees that she’s “unmatched” when it comes to attracting men.

Hope asks if Daphne created another scent for them. She smiles at them.

Bill knows Luna has a lot going on and doesn’t want to bother her with his troubled past. She thinks they can help each other heal, but she still wants to know who her father is.

Poppy admits she wanted Bill Spencer to be Luna’s father. She found herself falling in love with him each day they were together and they were making plans like a real family, but she had no idea Luna rigged the paternity test. Finn asks why Tom was so sure he was the father, and she admits she has no idea why. Poppy tells Finn he’s making “something out of nothing” with his accusations and questions. She tells him to never ask her about it ever again. “Luna is not your daughter,” she says. He doesn’t look so sure.

Ridge asks Steffy how confident she is that Carter won't figure out what’s going on, asking if he’ll “sniff it out.” Jokes aside, Steffy thinks it will work on Carter but she really thinks Hope is the one behind the coup, so she needs to break them up.

Hope tells Daphne that she’s amazing, praising her beauty and confidence too. Carter agrees that she’s amazing as they lock eyes once again.

Poppy goes into the waiting room at the prison, preparing to tell Luna about her father.

Luna, in the meantime, plays with her ankle monitor while Bill tells her that they’re both shaped by trauma that was out of their control. He tells her he’s going to share something with her that has never been shared with anyone, not even his Katie. He talks about the pain from and resentment toward his mother and the “revolving door” of men. He was an afterthought who didn’t exist to her, and that pain stayed with him into adulthood. Bill says the man he is, is waging war with the child he was. That’s why he was compelled by her story, and that’s what drives him to help her. He had no hope, and that meant he struggled and made mistakes. He did so much he never should have done, but then he found his way out and built his empire. Now he wants to make a difference and he wants to do that for Luna so she can have a second chance. He tells her that she has to prove him right, and they have to show everyone that people who come from dysfunctional childhoods can be successful.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn is doing research about Luna when April (Jamison Belushi) arrives with Luna’s blood and another paternity test. “I need answers,” he says.

Steffy has faith that Daphne will work her magic and it won’t even take any effort on her part. It’s only a matter of time before Carter is under her spell.

Hope gets a message and has to leave Daphne and Carter alone. Carter says Hope is thrilled at their collaboration and he tells Daphne how excited they are to work with her. He tries to give her an update on the work being done but instead, she approaches him and puts her hands on his chest, telling him to look at her.

A representative from the jail comes to see Poppy, who demands to see her daughter.

Bill says they both have to heal because they’ve given the trauma so much time in their lives. Luna wonders how she can move past this.

April asks why he needs the test given that his mother ran the same test before. She doesn’t mean to pry. He thanks her and locks his office door after she leaves.

Hope is in the design office when Steffy arrives. Hope shows off Zende’s latest designs and Steffy says her cousin did a great job. Hope is shocked when Steffy doesn’t offer any rude comments about Zende working for her line. When Steffy says that she hopes her cousin’s designs bring the line back, Hope sees the old Steffy come through and she reminds her who is in control.

Daphne says men and women all over the world want her, but Carter has her. Double entendres, much?

Poppy is informed that Luna isn’t in the jail and demands to know where she is.

Bill says Luna has to take responsibility for her own actions. Luna praises Bill and tells him how much she wishes he was her father.

Finn pulls out Luna’s vial of blood and thinks back to his conversation with Poppy about how close they were. He thinks about how she said he wasn’t Luna’s father, then he thinks about rescuing Steffy. He’s torn because Luna killed two people and tried to kill Steffy. He can’t believe Luna is his daughter. He just can’t.