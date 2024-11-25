The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 25, 2024: Ridge's denial

Ridge refuses to believe Carter would betray him in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 25, 2024.

We begin this week at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can’t believe what Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is telling him. He can’t process that Carter is trying to take over the company given his loyalty and friendship. Brooke says it’s already done.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) he did what he had to do. She agrees he, saying he was backed into a wall.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) explains to Will (Crew Morrow) what he needs to do with the inventory. She apologizes for the boring task but he’s happy because working with the jewelry line means working with Electra (Laneya Grace). He asks if she made it back from lunch yet.

Electra is thrilled to see Remy (Christian Weissmann), who says he’s starting over in LA. He’s very happy to see her as well. She smiles at him.

Ivy decides to text Electra to make sure she’s ok. Will thinks it’s a good idea and appreciates that she’s a protective aunt. He cautions her that LA is a big place.

Remy admits to Electra he’s been keeping tabs on her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carter tells Hope he thought they were busted when Ridge saw his name on the paperwork, but he signed it anyway. He knows how much Ridge loves the company but he won’t stop listening to his daughter. She tells him that he doesn’t have to do anything with the paperwork because no one knows about it yet.

Ridge refuses to believe what Brooke is saying. She thought Hope being with Carter would be a good thing, but it’s all a mess. She doesn’t want Hope involved with this. When Ridge doesn’t react, she tells him that this is all real and, worse yet, it’s already in motion.

Ivy is happy to spend so much time with Electra. They’ve always been close and she loves that her niece is surrounded by loving family members. She’s learning how to trust. Will asks if that means she didn’t always have that, because he keeps picking up on them talking about something bad happening back home that she’s trying to escape. He only asks because he cares about her.

Electra is happy to hear Remy was keeping up on her. He says she’s very special. He’s been reading up on everything she’s doing with Ivy. He hopes LA is good for him, too, as he tries to make a life in the city. She says it’s nice to see a friendly face, which leads him to ask if she’s made any friends there even though he knows she was having lunch with Will. She rushes off to work, but she gives him a hug and says they should hang out.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter says the only way to make change in the company is to go through with their plan. Hope agrees, though she points out they haven’t done anything yet. While he’s already done for her and Carter can do so much more. She says she feels like she can do anything with him by her side. Hope knows he’s risking his whole future at Forrester Creations with what he’s doing.

Brooke insists she’s not trying to hurt Ridge, but all of the hate and animosity in the company has led to this. Brooke reminds him that Steffy caused the tension by getting rid of Hope and Ridge didn’t listen when Carter made his proposal. Brooke says it’s all gotten out of control. Ridge doesn’t believe that Carter would stab him in the back like this.

Will isn’t trying to pry into Electra’s past, but he’s concerned. Ivy insists that her niece is trying to set up a new life in LA and she is glad to have Will in her life. When Electra gets back, she reveals she ran into a friend from back home after Will left.

Carter promises to always have Hope’s back whether or not they go through with this plan. She has never felt so safe and supported with another man. They share a passionate kiss.

Ridge doesn’t think Carter is power hungry, but Brooke thinks he wants to fix Ridge’s bad decisions. He asks about Hope and Carter’s relationship? Brooke says that Hope was wearing the lingerie in the design office for Carter, not Finn, which is why he was defending Hope so much when she was fired. Ridge can’t believe that he signed the paperwork and handed it to Carter, and Carter betrayed him.

Electra can’t believe she ran into a friend and wishes she had more time to catch up. When Will asks if he was an old boyfriend, she says no, they’re just friends. But she never really thought about how much she missed him until she saw him.

Remy, in the meantime, is still at Il Giardino. He pulls out his camera, pulling up a photo of Electra. He says she’ll definitely be seeing him soon.

Carter and Hope share some sexy time together at home while Ridge looks at the paperwork with Carter’s signature. He asks Brooke about why she came straight to him. She tells him that the friction in the company is hurting people she cares about. Ridge realizes Carter warned him about not reinstating Hope and he missed it. Ridge misinterpreted the look on Carter’s face when he signed the paperwork. “It was guilt,” Ridge says, pondering the idea that Carter is trying to take the company away from him. In a montage, we see Hope and Carter making love in front of a fire, but then the flames turn into Ridge’s furious face.