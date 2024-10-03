The Love Is Blind season 7 couples most likely to say I do

Like many Love Is Blind fans, when Love Is Blind season 7 debuted on October 2 with the first six episodes, I made it my mission to binge them. After all, it's always nice to get ahead to jump into the social media discussions surrounding new couples and not be met with a bunch of spoilers from slowly pacing myself watching the episodes.

Anyway, this season ironically saw seven pairs get engaged at the conclusion of the pod phase of the experiment. The newlyweds-to-be are as follows:

Stephen and Monica

Garrett and Taylor

Nick and Hannah

Leo and Brittany

Tyler and Ashley

Ramses and Marissa

Tim and Alex

Now based on the footage shown in the first six episodes, I've been able to get a decent picture of the couples. I made note of the conversations that pairs had when they didn't know what their potential partner looked like, I observed how those conversations may have changed once they met, I took a close look at the level of affection the couples shared and I paid attention to who was quick to get into arguments and how frequently.

With all that being said, I'm making the prediction that only three couples are likely to make it to their wedding day and both partners say "I do." While these three pairs aren't perfect and have their fair share of obstacles to overcome as the duration of the season plays out, it just appears they have what it takes to get hitched. So without further ado, let's talk about it.

Tyler and Ashley

(Image credit: Netflix)

If I were a betting man, I'd put money on Tyler and Ashley getting married. They've had the most endearing conversations of the season so far, and every time Tyler says he loves Ashley and appreciates her calming effect on him, you get the sense he wholeheartedly means every word. In return, she appears touched to have Tyler be so expressive and it's prompted her to share her own feelings for him.

When the two finally met in person, it was evident they were both physically attracted to one another. Considering they already bonded on an emotional and even spiritual level in the pods, that physical attraction seems to have kicked their connection into high gear. By the time they reached Mexico, the amount of kisses, words of affirmation and constant talk about marriage shared between the two leads me to believe they'll go through with a wedding.

On another note, Tyler and Ashley have to be the breakout couple of the season. Their courtship is so enjoyable to witness that I can't help but compare their romance to my favorite reality TV couple of the year, Love Island USA season 6’s Kordell and Serena.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ramses and Marissa

(Image credit: Netflix)

I may have thought Marissa was going to choose Bohdan early on, but by the time she learned of Ramses' astrology signs, it was clear Ramses and Marissa would be the pair to get engaged. As far as their discussions in the pods, they were flirtatious and sweet, but he wasn't the type she was used to dating. She has a history of dating the stereotypical rigid military guy, and Ramses is far from that. Yet somehow their dynamic just works.

When they came face to face, Marissa was swept off her feet. Yes, Ramses was glad he chose Marrisa and complimented her on her beauty, but Marissa was particularly thrilled the guy she bonded with emotionally was quite attractive physically. They repeatedly kept kissing after getting engaged once more in person, and she repeatedly made note of his looks.

Then there's their time in Mexico. Ramses and Marissa can't keep their hands off each other. I jokingly wanted to tell them to get a room, but of course, they had one and made plenty of use of it according to the duo. They without question are the most hot and heavy for each other. While I'm a little concerned that their physical connection may eclipse the emotional one they formed in the pods, when it's all said and done, I think they'll prevail.

Garrett and Taylor

(Image credit: Netflix)

Admittedly, there was some hesitancy on my part to buy into the romance of Garrett and Taylor. When they were in the pods, he told her he felt she was being "methodical" with her word choice and keeping a guard up. I thought she'd take exception and be ready to throw in the towel. However, she stuck it out and opened up to him. From there, the conversations between them were meaningful and cute.

When Garrett and Taylor met in person, they appeared to be impressed with one another, but their meeting wasn't quite as electric as that between Tyler and Ashley. Nevertheless, Garrett and Taylor vowed they were committed to walking down the aisle, a sentiment that carries through to the Mexico trip.

If I had a concern about Garrett and Taylor, is that their back-and-forth banter will grow old for one or both of them soon, and resentment will grow. Despite them both claiming to love their level of banter now, it's not hard to believe that all the sarcasm shared between them won't become a potential stumbling block for them. But I think they still have what it takes to get married, provided they have a conversation about their communication and change a little, which I believe could easily happen.

As it pertains to the other engaged duos, in episode 6, it looked as if Monica was developing the ick for Stephen; Tim and Alex had an explosive off-camera argument that appears to be due to their equally dominant personalities; and Nick and Hannah are both in love and heavily annoyed with each other. All three couples leave me with too much concern to believe they'll get married. By the way, it was already announced that Leo and Brittany called it quits.

Love Is Blind season 7 is streaming on Netflix.