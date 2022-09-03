The Masked Dancer panelists: 'Pearly King keeps attacking Joel Dommett!'

Davina McCall: I was thinking, "how is this going to work if you can't even hear their voices? Is that going to affect how I feel about the show — am I not going to like it as much?" And I ended up at the end of the last series of The Masked Dancer last series thinking I like it as much, if not even more! The fun part for me is the guessing: all the clues will take you round and round and round. Me and Oti are literally up all night thinking — Oti messaged us at four o'clock the other morning with a picture of a celebrity going 'look at her body...'

Jonathan Ross: If I did that, I'd get in trouble! The key, though, is although on The Masked Singer we're given the benefit of hearing their voices, essentially a big part of the show is the fun of seeing all the dancers and their costumes, the way the sets are done around it, so I was fairly confident it would still be fun. But I can see why people were a bit wary — people were saying, 'what's next, The Masked Gardener? The Masked Baker?' All of which are, by the way, shows I would happily be involved in!