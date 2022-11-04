The week in TV and Movies in pictures: October 29 — November 4

Here's a collection of the best photographs from the world of TV and movies this week.

Over the last seven days, there have been countless special screenings and premiere events around the world where huge stars were snapped, including Harry Styles (above) at the My Policeman Los Angeles Premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in California.

But just in case you missed anything that has been going on, here's a round-up of what has been happening over the last week...

The Beckham clan were out in force earlier this week for an exclusive screening of Save Our Squad with David Beckham on Disney Plus. Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, David Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Victoria Beckham all looked happy as they posed for photographers at the Odeon Luxe in London's West End.

Sadie Sink looked relaxed as she attended the red carpet premiere of her new movie Dear Zoe at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez wowed photographers with her silky jewel-colored dress as she attended the world premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Also in Hollywood James Corden and Melia Kreiling attended the Mammals red carpet premiere and screening on November 2, 2022. The new show, coming to Prime Video next week, is an off-beat romantic comedy that James says made him revisit his acting career and contributed to him leaving The Late Late Show.

'Weird Al' Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood, Daniel Radcliffe and Eric Appel headed to New York to attend the US Premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Brooklyn.

Last week of course saw Halloween celebrations taking place around the globe, but the invite all UK celebs want is one to Jonathan Ross's annual Halloween Party. The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett swapped his shiny suits for a very different get-up... dressing as the big bad wolf, while his wife Hannah Cooper went as Little Red Riding Hood.

Amer Chadha-Patel, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber appeared on the red carpet together for the new TV series of Willow. The cast were in Lucca, Italy, for the 56th Lucca Comics & Games 2022.

Also attending the Lucca Comics & Games 2022 event were The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars Sophia Nomvete, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Ismael Cruz Córdova.