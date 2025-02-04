What February 2025 movies are you most excited for?

February may be the shortest month of the year, but there is plenty coming to movie theaters in February 2025 that movie fans can get excited about. And we want to hear from you, our What to Watch readers, on the movies you are most looking forward to seeing in theaters this month.

The highest-profile movie hitting screens this month is without a doubt Captain America: Brave New World. This is the first movie for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America after he officially took over the mantle in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The movie has definitely been marketed as a political thriller (with plenty of superhero action, including a red hulk), which definitely feels like a throwback to one of the most well-regarded MCU movies to date, Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Beyond the latest entry from the MCU, other notable 2025 new movies premiering in February include some alternative Valentine’s Day programming in Heart Eyes and Love Hurts; the US premiere of the third Paddington movie, Paddington in Peru; dark comedy/horror movie The Monkey; and some smaller movies hoping to find an audience, including Barry Keoghan’s Irish drama Bring Them Down, Paolo Sorrentino’s latest Parthenope, a Daisy Ridley action movie Cleaner, family-friendly titles like The Unbreakable Boy and The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, survival thriller Last Breath and indie drama My Dead Friend Zoe.

But the movie that I am most excited to see is the surprise Best Picture nominee I’m Still Here. From Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles, I knew very little about this movie until lead actress Fernanda Torres earned a surprise Golden Globe win for Best Actress — Drama. She and the movie then followed that up with Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress and Best International Film. I’m Still Here centers on a mother who has to reinvent herself in 1971 Brazil when the military dictatorship enacts an act of violence against her family. It’s the only Best Picture nominee that I’m missing from this year’s field, and with its 96% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes I’m excited to finally get a chance to watch I’m Still Here.

Now it's your turn. Vote in the poll below, which features 10 of the biggest titles coming to movie theaters in February and let us know which one you are most excited for. If the movie you're most excited to see isn't listed, you can click "other" and let us know in the comments what your looking forward to watching this month.

Poll closes Sunday, February 9, at 11:59 pm ET

Here is a complete look at the February 2025 movie release schedule to let you keep track of all the movies coming out this month (note, some movies may not be immediately available in all locations):

February 7

Armand

Bring Them Down

Heart Eyes

I’m Still Here

Love Hurts

Parthenope

February 14

Captain America: Brave New World

Paddington in Peru

February 21

Cleaner

The Monkey

The Unbreakable Boy

February 28