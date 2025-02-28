What March 2025 movies are you most looking forward to?

Hopefully the temperature is starting to get a little warmer and you can enjoy some more outside time as we head into March, but there are a number of March 2025 movies that are coming our way that will be worth making the trip to the movie theater for. With a range of titles running the genre gamut — sci-fi, spy thriller, action comedy, drama, horror and horror comedy — I want to know which 2025 new movie you’re most looking forward to watching?

A number of the movies releasing in March come from well established Hollywood figures. That includes Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett; Robert De Niro playing two roles in the Barry Levison gangster movie The Alto Knights; Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starring in a live-action version of Disney’s original princess, Snow White; Jason Statham in hero mode once again in the action movie A Working Man; and Jaume Collet-Sera doing his best to terrify Danielle Deadwyler (and audiences) with The Woman in the Yard.

But we’re also going to get a number of fresh voices, though many of which feature familiar names. Some highlights are the Jack Quaid-led action comedy Novocaine from directing duo Dan Berk and Robert Olsen; Ayo Edebiri in the cult of celebrity satire Opus from first-time director Mark Anthony Green; buzzy Sundance movie The Ballad of Wallis Island crafted by and starring Tom Basden and Tim Key, also featuring Carey Mulligan; Naomi Watts and potential breakout canine star Bing in The Friend in a dramedy from Scott McGhee and David Siegel; and an absolutely bonkers horror comedy from first-time feature director Alex Scharfman starring Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd and more in Death of a Unicorn.

I’m looking forward to many of those movies, but my personal must-see pick for March is the team up between Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho, the sci-fi movie Mickey 17. This is the first movie we’re getting from Ho since he took home multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, for Parasite. Six years is a long time to wait for this good of a filmmaker to deliver their next offering, but I have high hopes that the time was well spent, as Mickey 17 looks to be a bonkers and exciting time, sure to have some underlining societal commentary baked in.

Vote on which of these movies you are most looking forward to seeing this month in our poll right here (for any not listed that you’re looking forward to watching, please share those in the comments below):

Here is the complete March 2025 movie release schedule in the US for you to plan ahead:

March 7

Mickey 17

Night of the Zoopaclypse

The Rule of Jenny Pen

March 14

Black Bag

Novocaine

Opus

March 21

The Alto Knights

Ash

Locked

Magazine Dreams

Snow White

March 28