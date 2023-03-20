Which Queens Court couples are still together?

In the series' inaugural run, Queens Court followed the journey to love for Braxton Family Values singer Tamar Braxton, former Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada and Grammy-nominated songstress Nivea. The 10-episode reality show had its share of interesting plot twists leading a number of viewers to question who the ladies would wind up with, if anyone. But in the end, Evelyn and Tamar managed to find the King to their Queen.

However, after the show has wrapped, are the pairs still together?

Plus, what about Nivea? Although she parted ways with her two options in the show, did she manage to rekindle things with them off-camera? Here's what we found out.

Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis

LaVon Lewis and Evelyn Lozada on Queens Court (Image credit: Nathan Bolster/Peacock)

When LaVon arrived on the show with the second batch of men on Queen's Court, he did so with such a presence that Evelyn couldn't help but be drawn to him. Even though she had her fair share of suitors, LaVon pretty much stole her focus and later her heart. The only real obstacle the couple seemed to face in their courtship was the very real fact that they live on opposite sides of the country. He had established a life in Atlanta, where he co-parents his son, while she built a life in Los Angeles and had no interest in moving.

Despite her reservations about starting a long–distance relationship, Evelyn eventually asked LaVon to be her King and he gladly accepted. As the end credits rolled, the show provided the update that the two are engaged and he has plans of relocating to the West Coast. So are they still together?

Yes.

Not only do the two still follow each other on Instagram (which in this day and age is always a good sign of a continued relationship), but the pair also gave an interview to People (opens in new tab)published on March 16, where they describe the romantic night of their happy engagement. Given he popped the question on her birthday, we'd say he gave her quite the present.

As far as their bi-coastal relationship, Evelyn told the publication that her fiance has been quite good with making trips to see her. Furthermore, their kids have met and are "two peas in a pod." Once LaVon's son enters high school, he plans to make the move to LA.

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson

Tamar and Jeremy on Queens Court (Image credit: Nathan Bolster/Peacock)

Tamar may have dated other men on the show, but most of her attention was on Jeremy, aka JR. The suave lawyer pulled out all the stops in showing the "Love and War" singer he only had eyes for her. He wooed her with compliments and gifts, and he even let his guard down in talking about bumps he ran into during his childhood.

Although Tamar appreciated everything JR did to win her over, she was resistant to trust that he was authentic. She didn't know if she was being pursued by the real JR or someone he pretended to be. By the time the season wrapped, he showed her the right amount of vulnerability to make her feel safe. Not only did she crown him her king, but he professed to loving her and asked for her hand in marriage after only three weeks of dating. She accepted the proposal on the show, but are the two still an item?

Yes.

In fact, on March 17, Tamar posted a video of her and JR celebrating her birthday at a restaurant. Take a look. You'll want to make note of the caption, as it's quite telling that the two are still deeply in love and are intertwining their lives.

Did Nivea choose Mark "Mac" Anthony or Ty after the show?

Ty, Nivea and Mac on Queens Court (Image credit: Nathan Bolster/Peacock)

Nivea's journey of love onscreen wasn't as smooth as her fellow queens. She developed two strong connections with contestants Mark Anthony and Ty. While Mark Anthony offered the friendship she was looking for in a partner, Ty offered an undeniable physical attraction that she failed to have with any other guy on the show. However, when the time came for her to choose only one of the men, she decided choosing herself was the best option at the time. Now that the series has wrapped, did she manage to reach back out to one of the men and date them?

At the time of reporting, we couldn't find evidence that Nivea was dating either contestant.

Queens Court is currently streaming on Peacock.