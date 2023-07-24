Who is Genevieve in Sweet Magnolias season 3?

Note: this article contains spoilers for Sweet Magnolias season 3.

Coming into the new season of Sweet Magnolias, one of the biggest questions was whether Helen (Heather Headley) would accept Ryan's (Michael Shenefelt) marriage proposal or if she would choose to stay with Erik (Dion Johnstone). Unfortunately for the latter, it wasn't long before Helen made the decision to stick with her high school sweetheart, leaving Erik so heartbroken that he quit Sullivan's.

As the chef attempted to let time heal his wounds, he found himself in a new working relationship with Kathy (Wynn Everett) and even open to dating new Serenity resident, Genevieve (Nikki Estridge). While his partnership with Kathy fizzled out, his romance with Genevieve seemed to blossom.

With all of that said, just who is this new woman in Erik's life? Here's everything we know about Genevieve from Sweet Magnolias season 3.

Who is Genevieve?

Viewers first meet Genevieve in season 3 episode 5, as she saunters into Z's and approaches Erik. He's post-breakup with Helen, sulking at the bar by himself. Despite his insistence that he's not good company, she charms her way to an invitation to sit with him. She relays to Erik that she's new in town and is very much single.

Later on in the season, Genevieve appears at the spa to interview for a position. During her conversation with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) and Trotter (Hunter Burke), the Sweet Magnolias audience finds out that Genevieve used to give facials and spa treatments on the NASCAR circuit.

However, once she got divorced, she decided to open up a home studio for her facial treatments. It wasn't long after that she realized she wanted to feel as if she was part of a team effort, and was hoping to continue on with her beauty talents at the spa. Maddie and Dana Sue simply fall in love with Genevieve and hire her.

To celebrate her new job, she meets up with Erik and it becomes evident that the two are dating.

Are Genevieve and Erik still together?

Dion Johnstone in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Eliza Morse/Neflix)

As we previously mentioned, Genevieve came into Erik's life during a time he was rebounding from Helen. However, as we discussed in our Sweet Magnolias season 3 ending explained piece, Helen split from Ryan and was seemingly living in regret for not choosing Erik over her former flame.

Although things between Helen and Erik were awkward for most of the season 3 episodes, there appeared to be a glimmer of hope that something may happen between them in the future when they exchange looks after she caught the flower bouquet at Dana Sue's vowel renewal. Additionally, Genevieve isn't present at the festivities as Erik's plus one. So are Genevieve and Erik still together?

The short answer is yes. Genevieve only opted out of the vowel renewal because she didn't want to party with her new employers. Furthermore, Erik even makes it clear that he is still dating Genevieve, which should make for interesting drama if there is a season 4. Especially when you consider, Helen seems to be in the dark about Erik's recent romantic developments.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.