Will there be a Black Friday ESPN Plus deal?

If you've been considering subscribing to ESPN Plus recently, you might be asking yourself a very valid question: 'will there be any Black Friday ESPN Plus deals?'.

It's a very valid question, as many other streamers have seen Black Friday streaming deals. Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Max have all received varying price cuts and sports fans likely hope that ESPN Plus is up for a discount too.

With that in mind, what's going on with ESPN Plus? Let's take a look.

Is there currently a Black Friday ESPN Plus deal?

No, there's no current Black Friday ESPN Plus deal, so if you sign up right now you'll be paying the monthly fee of $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

The nearest thing to a 'deal' isn't Black Friday specific. It's the Disney Bundle, a combo package that combines Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $12.99. However there are deals on those other services that you might want to consider before you sign up for all three at full price.

Disney Black Friday deals

ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are all Disney-owned streamers, hence them being lumped together. There are deals on these other two streamers too.

Right now, you can sign up to Hulu and a subscription will be just $0.99 per month for 12 months, down from the $7.99 that you're usually paying each month. That's a huge saving and we're still having trouble wrapping our heads around it, it's that good!

You can also add Disney Plus into the mix for an additional $2 per extra per month. That's $2.99 for what the Disney Bundle normally calls the 'Disney Bundle Duo', and goes for $9.99 per month outside of Black Friday.

Unfortunately, ESPN Plus (which is called the Disney Bundle Trio when added to the others) misses out on this action. There are no deals! But sports fans can still find other ways to save money through the Black Friday deals as they extend to every kind of product in the mix.

To help you find them, you can use our AI deal tool to point you in the right direction...

What are the chances of an ESPN Plus Black Friday deal?

It's starting to look like an ESPN Plus Black Friday deal won't show up this year, we're sorry to say.

This is because Disney has already released the deals for its other two streaming services; if ESPN were to get one too, it'd very likely already be accessible.

Never say never, and we'll definitely update this piece if anything changes. But it seems pretty unlikely.