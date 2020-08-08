Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League from anywhere

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham of Chelsea F.C. need to step up for their club to have any chance against Bayern Munich in the second leg on August 8.

Bayern vs. Chelsea reminds us that a lot has changed in the last 165 days. That's the span of time between the first leg of the Champions League matchup between Bayern Munich and Chelsea to their second. The former is established as a powerhouse and contender in the Champions League while the latter is weathering the storm from a difficult season.

You can catch this pivotal meeting from the Round of 16 today at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what to expect from Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea

Boasting a 16-match winning streak, Bayern is enjoying an incredible year from striker Robert Lewandowski, who leads the club by a landslide with 51 goals. The winner of this year’s German Cup for the 20th time in franchise history, Bayern Munich is considered by many to be the favorite to win the Champions League this season.

With that in mind, winning the second leg of this matchup is more of a pipe dream than a reality for an injury-ridden Chelsea squad. Dropping two of their last three matches, Chelsea will deploy its young core in place of a surplus of injured and suspended players. It’s looking like American midfielder Christian Pulisic will sit as he nurses a hamstring injury suffered in the second half against Arsenal. In spire of unfortunate circumstances, manager Frank Lampard has exceeded expectations in his first full year in his position.

The first leg saw a resounding 3-0 victory for Bayern led by one of the best individual performances by midfielder Serge Gnabry, who scored twice. Coming off of a 1-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille in which he scored the only goal of the game, he'll look to build momentum in this favorable matchup. Gnabry has been successful in the 4-2-3-1 formation that his club has implemented throughout the season. It would be surprising to see manager Hans-Dieter Flick pivot away from what’s worked so well for the club to this point.

Bayern Munich is looking to improve on its multiple-winner badge after earning the Champions League title five times with the most recent victory coming in 2013. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have a history facing off as Chelsea’s only Champions League victory came against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Juventus beat Lyon 2-1 on Friday in their second-leg match. That tied the aggregate 2-2 — but Lyon advances by having scored more goals on the road.

In Friday's other game, Man City beat Real Madrid 2-1 and advanced on its 4-2 aggregate score.

