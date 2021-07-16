Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz live stream: How to watch Bellator MMA online from anywhere

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz has an MMA world title defense on Showtime Friday night, so combat sports fans want to know how to watch Bellator 262 live stream. This event includes a five fight main card with a Women’s Flyweight Championship on the line in the main event.

Juliana Velasquez is undefeated and making her first ever title defense at Bellator 262. She’s been gaining attention from all around the sport, so experts and fans alike will be tuning in to see how she responds to this challenge. She faces Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz, an explosive kickboxer who has recently shown some serious knockout power. Can Kielholtz score an early stoppage and take Velasquez’ undefeated record away?

This Friday night, you can catch exciting MMA action when you watch Juliana Velasquez vs. Denice Kielholtz in Bellator 262 streaming in the U.S. on Showtime and in the U.K. on the BBC iPlayer.

When is the Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz live stream fight?

The Bellator 262 Velasquez vs. Kielholtz MMA event will take place on Friday, July 16 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Showtime will carry the event in the U.S., with the live stream broadcast starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The Main Card begins at 9 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the live stream broadcast of Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz on the BBC iPlayer.

Watch the Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz live stream in the U.S.

This Showtime boxing event can be live streamed through a variety of services that offer Showtime online.

Amazon Prime Video Channels let you add on extra channels, like Showtime, to the large collection of Prime Video originals, movies, and TV shows. You can easily subscribe to the Showtime channel on Amazon Prime, and have access to everything from the service live and on-demand. You will need to have an Amazon Prime membership, which is also easy to get if you don’t already have it. This includes Showtime coverage of Bellator MMA with Velasquez vs. Kielholtz.

Showtime is also available as an add-on for Hulu. This popular streaming TV service offers shows for tons of networks, along with original series and movies. Showtime can be added on to any Hulu subscription, including the $6 base plan. Showtime on Hulu includes a 1 week free trial, so you can watch Velasquez vs. Kielholtz online for free, and then pay $11 a month if you decide to keep it.

You can also get the Bellator 262 Velasquez vs. Kielholtz fight event from Showtime directly. Showtime offers their premium channel directly from their website. You don’t even need to be a subscriber to cable or any other service to get it all. You can watch this stacked fight night at Showtime.com, or in the Showtime app on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices.

You can also watch Bellator 262 Velasquez vs. Kielholtz by adding Showtime on to a Live TV streaming service. Showtime is available as a premium channel add-on for five of the largest live TV streaming services. Each of these services offers a wide variety of entertainment and sports channels, including other boxing events with ESPN, Fox, FS1 and more. If you already have one of these services, or are ready to sign up for one, you can add on Showtime for $11 a month extra to see Velasquez vs. Kielholtz.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz — The Main Event Preview

BELLATOR 262 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. Undercard: 6 p.m. Main card: 9 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz • Tyree Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione • Matheus Mattos vs. C.J. Hamilton • Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva • Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis Undercard • Said Sowma vs. Ronny Markes • Cody Law vs. Theodore Macuka • Roman Faraldo vs. John Ramirez • Diana Avsaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin • Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany • Linton Vassell vs. Marcelo Golm

Juliana Velasquez (11-0) is the reigning Bellator Women’s Flyweight champion, and is regarded by experts as one of the top women’s flyweight MMA fighters in any promotion. Her first five wins came in smaller promotions, and now this undefeated fighter is 6-0 in Bellator which is gaining her attention from everyone in the sport. Velasquez has been champion for less than a year, winning the belt at Bellator 254 over Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at the end of 2020. That means this is her first title defense, which means she’ll have something more to prove. There is a common phrase in combat sports that “You aren’t really champion until you make your first defense”. Will Velasquez establish herself as the champ and a force to be reckoned with?

Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz (6-2) is the third ranked Bellator Women’s Flyweight contender, and coming off of a four fight win streak she will present a major challenge for Velasquez. She has a strong background in kickboxing in addition to MMA, and she competed for years on the Bellator professional kickboxing promotion. This native of the Netherlands is also a blackbelt in Judo, and has proven to be a vicious fighter in Bellator MMA. Five of her six career Bellator wins came by stoppage, with two knockouts and three submissions. Expect Kielholtz to press the action early, with four of her wins coming in the first round. Can “Miss Dynamite” find an opening to finish Velazquez and hear her name called as the new champion?

How to watch Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz live stream in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, MMA fans are sure to be excited to know that the U.K. broadcast of the Velasquez vs. Kielholtz event will be on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is available throughout the U.K. and it will be live streaming Bellator 262 for free with a BBC account. However, the BBC iPlayer is not available outside of the United Kingdom.