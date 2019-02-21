Is Criterion Channel available on Amazon Fire TV?

Best answer: Yes, you can stream all the classics with Criterion Channel on your Amazon Fire TV, no matter what device you have. It will launch on April 8, 2019.

Classic Films on your Amazon Fire TV

Criterion Channel will be supported on your Amarion Fire TV when the service launches. You will be able to enjoy your favorite classics without having to purchase another streaming box or stick. It will work on any version of the Amazon Fire TV, such as the Fire TV stick or Fire TV Cube, so no matter which device you have, you can enjoy classic films.

Criterion Channel, what is it?

Criterion Channel is a streaming service that allows you to watch classic and contemporary movies from all over the world. With more than a 1,000 different movies to choose from, you'll watch different movies every time you open it up. With so many classics from all different areas of the world, you'll never get bored with what options they have to offer.

When the streaming service launches on April 8th, you'll be able to enjoy all the classic movies for a certain price. In order to enjoy the classic and foreign films through Criterion Channel, you only have to pay $11 per month or $11 per year .

