Does FuboTV have a free trial?

Best answer: There are three options when it comes to picking your subscription. Fubo and Fubo Extra offer a 7-day free trial. However, the third option, FuboTV, doesn't come with a free trial for the plan, but it does come with discounted and free add-ons for the first two months for Cloud DVR Plus, Showtime, and Family Share.

Fubo: Fubo TV ($45+/mo)

What are subscription options for Fubo?

There are three different plans to choose from when you subscript to Fubo. Each one comes with a different variety of channels, hours of DVR available, and more. You can even add a few different add-on packages to your plan for an extra (and reasonable) monthly fee!

Fubo : $45+ per month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

: $45+ per month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once. FuboTV : $40+ per month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once.

: $40+ per month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once. Fubo Extra : $50+ per month, 107 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

A breakdown of the free trial options

Fubo and Fubo Extra are the only two plans that come with a 7-day free trial. If you cancel your subscription before the end of the 7-day period you won't be charged anything for the service. If you choose to keep your subscription you'll be charged the monthly fee at the end of the 7-day trial.

FuboTV, unfortunately, doesn't come with a free trial for the base of the plan, but it does come with a few benefits. Cloud DVR Plus boosts your DVR space from 30 to 500 hours. You also get Family Share, which is the ability to watch on three screens at once, as opposed to the two you'll get with the other plans. Normally you would have to pay $10 per month (each) for these two add-ons, but they are free for the first two months with FuboTV. The last bonus you get with this plan is a discount for the Showtime add-on, where instead of paying $11 per month you only have to pay $10.

For the FuboTV subscription, you'll have to pre-pay two months in advance. If you decide to cancel your subscription you won't be reimbursed for the fees for that month. However, when the pay cycle ends, Fubo won't charge you for a renewal. That means you'll have access to the subscription and the add-ons until the end of the pay cycle and then it will be removed.

How can you start your own Fubo subscription?

Go to the Fubo website . Create an account on the first screen. Choose your plan on the next screen. (Fubo, FuboTV, or Fubo Extra). Decide which add-ons you want to include on the next screen (if any). Input your payment information.

You'll need to put in your payment information even if you're getting a free trial with Fubo or Fubo Extra. Your account won't be charged until the end of your 7-day trial. If you decide to go for the FuboTV bundle you'll need to pay the first two months in advance at the creation of your account.