Everton vs. Manchester City live stream: Watch the FA Cup quarterfinals

Europe has no shortage of football tournaments competitions, and they have a habit of running concurrently. That's both a blessing and a curse. And this weekend we've got the FA Cup quarterfinals underway, with eight teams vying to be declared the best club team in all of England.

Saturday sees two games on the schedule, with two more on Sunday.

The top matchup is Everton vs. Manchester City — here's how to watch every minute of the live stream.

How to watch the FA Cup in the United States

Watching every FA Cup game in the United States is pretty easy. You have one single option — ESPN+.

That's the streaming service from ESPN that includes all kinds of soccer, from the British Premiere League to Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, and a lot more. And that includes this weekend's FA Cup quarterfinals.

Here's the schedule for this weekend's games — all times are Eastern:

Saturday, March 20

AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 8:15 a.m.

Everton vs. Manchester City, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

Chelsea vs. Sheffield United, 9:30 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 1 p.m.

ESPN+ runs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. (And here's more info on the current status of the ESPN+ free trial.) And that gets you everything that's available on the service, from live sports that you can't find anywhere else, to original series like Peyton's Places. ESPN+ also is the exclusive home for UFC pay-per-view events, including UFC 260 with Miocic vs. Ngannou on March 27.

It's super-easy to watch ESPN+ on your TV since it's available on every major or streaming platform, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, on some smart TV platforms like Vizio, on your phone and on the web.

Even better, though, is if you take a look at the Disney Bundle. That'll get you ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $12.99 a month. (It goes up to $13.99 a month on March 26.) Or, you're essentially getting three streaming services for the price of two. It's an incredible amount of sports, entertainment and all things under the Disney umbrella.

How to watch the FA Cup in the UK

If you're in the UK and watch to catch this weekend's FA Cup quarterfinals, you'll be doing so live on BT Sport 1, on BBC One, or on BBC iPlayer. Here's how the schedule breaks down:

Saturday, March 20

AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 12:15, BT Sport 1

Everton vs. Manchester City, 17:30, BT Sport 1

Sunday, March 21

Chelsea vs. Sheffield United, 13:30, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 17:00, BBC One, BBC iPlayer