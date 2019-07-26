How to stream the Big 3 basketball league online

Summertime now offers hoops fans big name players in fast-paced competition, instead of just developmental games and unknown players. Big 3 basketball fills the hottest months with cool action and a different look to the game. See what has fans buzzing and stream the Big 3 basketball league online.

Big 3 basketball is only in its third season, but the young pro hoops league has developed greatly in just a few years. Teams play 3-on-3 half court basketball games where the first team to 50 points is the winner. Big 3 players can score two point shots inside the arc, three pointers outside the arc, and even four point shots when they shoot from special circles 30 feet back from the hoop. Games are fast paced, quick scoring, and shorter than other professional basketball games.

Teams in the Big 3 aren't tied to one city or state. The league is a throwback to the old barnstorming days, as the teams travel around the country playing each other in different cities each week. The league and teams are owned and operated by Big 3 founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. While Ice Cube brings attention to the sport because of his fame as an actor, rapper and member of N.W.A, the league focuses on basketball people, and not gimmicks, to develop it. Clyde "The Glide" Drexler serves as Commissioner over a league of NBA & college stars including Amar'e Stoudemire Greg Oden, Jason Richardson, Mario Chalmers, Stephen Jackson, Joe Johnson and Lamar Odom.

Stream Big 3 basketball

You can stream Big 3 basketball through multiple services that offer CBS channels. CBS is the exclusive broadcast partner of Big 3 basketball, and the games are shown across CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com website. You will need to have both CBS and CBS Sports Network to see all of the games and the entire playoffs. Here is a look at the many ways to stream Big 3 basketball this season.

CBS All Access

The cost: $6 a month or $10 a month for commercial free plan after a one week free trial

$6 a month or $10 a month for commercial free plan after a one week free trial Watch CBS All Access on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more Local channels on CBS All Access: Many local CBS stations are available to stream live. Find your local CBS station here .

Many local CBS stations are available to stream live. Find your local CBS station here . Big 3 basketball on CBS All Access: CBS All Access allows you to stream your local CBS station live, which includes Big 3 basketball action over the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

CBS All Access is a standalone streaming service dedicated to the broadcast network, and it adds tons of additional content. It has big name originals shows like Star Trek Discovery, The Twilight Zone and the new Picard series. The service also has sports, including live broadcasts of your local CBS and on-demand replays, so it is a great way to watch Big 3 basketball.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Big 3 basketball on Hulu - CBS local channels and CBSSN gives you full court coverage of the remaining Big 3 season and playoffs

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV very quickly have become a must-try service. There's the full catalog of shows and original content like The Handmaid's Tale , and you'll also get a full slate of sports and local channels, too. With your local CBS and CBS Sports Network included, the service will give you all of the remaining Big 3 broadcasts this season. Hulu has nearly five dozen live channels at your disposal, plus the option for a number of premium add-ons.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Big 3 basketball on Fubo TV: CBS local channels and CBSSN gives you full court coverage of the remaining Big 3 season and playoffs

Fubo TV began as a sports-focused live streaming TV service, but it has expanded to offer something for all kinds of CordCutters. The service still has plenty of sports channels available, including the CBS Sports Network, as well as add on packages for more college or international sports coverage. Fubo also is the only streaming TV service offering a variety of live events in 4K . Fubo TV is an excellent option for sports fans, especially if they are interested in Big 3 basketball.

PlayStation Vue - Core Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers Local channels on PlayStation Vue: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Big 3 basketball on PlayStation Vue: CBS locals and CBS Sports Network on Core plan for complete coverage the rest of the season and playoffs

PlayStation Vue is a live streaming TV service known for having a familiar feel and a funny name. PS Vue doesn't require a PlayStation to subscribe, although it does work great on that console as well as almost every streaming device available. It has a cable-like interface and experience, and offers tiered plans for those who want more channels. Choose the Core Plan to get the CBS Sports Network, and combined with your local CBS, you will get all of the Big 3 basketball action.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Big 3 basketball on YouTube TV: CBS locals and CBS Sports Network provide full court coverage of Big 3 games.

YouTube TV excels by keeping things simple. Live streaming channels come in just one plan from YouTube TV. The service does offer a premium channels to add on, and the lone plan has a long list of channels to keep users entertained. They include CBS Sports Network, and almost every local channel in every market so you will be able to watch every minute of Big 3 basketball action remaining this season.

Watch Big 3 basketball on CBS over the air

A good antenna will let you watch broadcast networks for primetime shows and live sports. Simply connect your antenna to a TV tuner, and tune to your local CBS affiliate to watch Big 3 basketball over the air. If you want to use your antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you can consider buying an over-the-air streaming box.

2019 Big 3 basketball remaining schedule

Week 6

Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., CBSSN

3's Company vs. Killer 3s

Ball Hogs vs. Triplets

Bivouac vs. Aliens

Week 7

Saturday, August 3, 1-3 p.m., CBS and 3-4 p.m., CBSSN

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State

Killer 3s vs. Bivouac

Enemies vs. Power

Sunday, August 4, 4-7 p.m., CBSSN

3's Company vs. Aliens

Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy

Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Week 8

Saturday, August 10, 8-11 p.m., CBSSN

Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers

3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies

Power vs. Tri State

Week 9

Saturday, August 17, 3-6 p.m., CBS

Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Trilogy vs. 3's Company

Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac

Sunday, August 18, 3-6 p.m. CBSSN

Ghost Ballers vs. Triplets

Enemies vs. Killer 3s

Aliens vs. Tri State

Playoffs Week 1

Sunday, August 25

12-2 p.m., CBSSN

2-4 p.m., CBS

Championship Week

Sunday, September 1