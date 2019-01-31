How to subscribe to CBS All Access

Source: CBS All Access (Image credit: CBS All Access)

So you've heard of CBS All Access. That's a great start! Now, here's how you can subscribe to their services and what shows you can expect to see, including Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, and the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot.

Click here and select your preferred plan . If you want to pay annually select the box above the continue button. Select Continue . Enter your account information on the next screen and press Continue . Enter your payment information on the screen after that.

Voila! You now have a subscription service with CBC All Access! Here are a few things you should check out first.

What to expect on CBS All Access

CBS All Access is loaded with original shows for you to check out and get lost in like The Twilight Zone (coming to the service April 1) and Strange Angel. Each subscription comes with the ability to watch on two screens, but if you upgrade to the No Commercial subscription you can also download shows to watch in Offline Mode.

Aside from all your favorite shows and movies being helpfully categorized on the website, you can also find Live TV options with your account. Every two weeks, CBS updates their Live TV schedule for you to watch shows like Big Brother and Star Trek: Discovery as they air!