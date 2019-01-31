How to subscribe to CBS All Access
By Essa Kidwell
So you've heard of CBS All Access. That's a great start! Now, here's how you can subscribe to their services and what shows you can expect to see, including Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, and the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot.
How to subscribe to CBS All Access
- Click here and select your preferred plan .
- If you want to pay annually select the box above the continue button.
- Select Continue .
- Enter your account information on the next screen and press Continue .
- Enter your payment information on the screen after that.
Voila! You now have a subscription service with CBC All Access! Here are a few things you should check out first.
What to expect on CBS All Access
CBS All Access is loaded with original shows for you to check out and get lost in like The Twilight Zone (coming to the service April 1) and Strange Angel. Each subscription comes with the ability to watch on two screens, but if you upgrade to the No Commercial subscription you can also download shows to watch in Offline Mode.
Aside from all your favorite shows and movies being helpfully categorized on the website, you can also find Live TV options with your account. Every two weeks, CBS updates their Live TV schedule for you to watch shows like Big Brother and Star Trek: Discovery as they air!
CBS All Access
Budget-friendly streaming subsciption
Entertainment for a great price
Each subscription to CBS All Access comes with the ability to watch on two screens. You can choose a plan with limited commercials no commercials while you watch classics like The Brady Bunch. You can even claim a free account with CBS All Access if you already have a service with a supported cable provider.
