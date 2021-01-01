Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley and the rest of the Fighting Irish look to upset Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Trying to find out how to watch Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl live online? Don't worry, because you've come to the right place.

ESPN will carry this College Football Playoff semifinal match Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. Eastern time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Yes, that's right: the fabled Rose Bowl will not be played in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The winner of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will move on to the national championship game to face either No. 2 Clemson or No. 3 Ohio State.

The powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide is favored to win this game, but if you're going without cable or satellite, you'll have to find alternate means to watch one of the biggest games of the year. Luckily, we're here to help.

How to watch Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl live online

Like I mentioned before, ESPN will be your home for the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Notre Dame. Major streaming services include the worldwide leader in sports in their packages, so you'll just have to pick one.

You could go with Hulu With Live TV, which costs $65 per month. It enhances the Hulu you know and love with live television options. It includes ESPN, as does competitor AT&T TV Now. That service costs $55 per month for its more basic package.

Or you could side with FuboTV or YouTube TV, which each cost for $65 per month. If you're a big sports fan, you could fork over an extra $11 per month to get a sports add-on with those services that includes NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels.

Finally, you could sign up for Sling's Orange package, which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 for $30 per month and offers a sports add-on for an extra $10 a month. Though you're getting a lot of sports for a cheaper price, Sling Orange doesn't include channels you would find on Sling Blue. If you can't make up your mind, you can just get both for $45 per month.

If having local channels is important to you, punch in your zip code on these streaming services' websites to find out what's available in your area. That way, you might be able to find other major sporting events like Sunday football on major broadcast networks.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Alabama vs. Notre Dame — Rose Bowl preview

It seems strange that the Rose Bowl is going to be played in Texas. But it's been strange that it doesn't necessarily feature a Big Ten team playing a Pac-12 team, but maybe that makes me a traditionalist.

Regardless, the stakes couldn't be higher for these two teams. Both are seeking a trip to the national championship game after posting just one loss between them.

Alabama is coming off yet another SEC Championship victory. It's seeking its sixth national championship under head coach Nick Saban since 2009.

It might be unsurprising that Alabama is good again, but they've been very good this season.

The Crimson Tide are posting a whopping 544 yards per game of total offense. Quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones has thrown 32 touchdowns and just four picks this season, while running back Najee Harris has accumulated 27 total touchdowns and nearly 1,600 yards from scrimmage. To call them a juggernaut is almost an understatement.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is no slouch, losing only the ACC Championship game against No. 2 Clemson earlier this month. They beat the Tigers earlier in the season, boosting their case to be included in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams has notched more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage this year to go along with 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Ian Book has proved capable on the ground, as well, rushing for 430 yards and eight scores to go along with his 15 touchdowns through the air.

To see which one of these storied programs earns a trip to the big game, find yourself a solid streaming service and tune in to ESPN on New Year's Day.