The broadcast rights have changed for Germany’s best soccer league, so fans are scrambling to find out how to watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke online in time for the season to kick off.

The good news for fans is that they can see this game and 300+ more all in one place for one low price. In fact fans all over have easy ways to see Bundesliga soccer in action.

When the defending champions of Bundesliga start the season on Friday afternoon, you can see it all online by watching Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. The match is also available in the U.K. on BT Sport.

When is Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke online?

Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke is broadcasting on Friday, September 18 from Allianz Arena in Munich. This Bundesliga match is available on ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke online in the U.S.

You can watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke online in the U.S. on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you complete coverage of Bundesliga, because the league and ESPN+ are beginning a new broadcast deal. ESPN+ includes lots of live soccer, including MLS, Series A, FA Cup and much more. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports.

You can also get Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke — Match Preview

Bayern Munich is one of the most successful football clubs in the world, and they are coming off of yet another amazing season. In the 2019-2020 season, Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title finishing 26-4-4. The team also qualified for the UEFA Champions League, which they also won to earn their sixth title in team history.

Star Forward Robert Lewandowski hopes to repeat his career best 34 league goals from last season. Expect Bayern Munich to come out hot, because anything less than another repeat title would be a disappointment.

FC Schalke is coming off of a 12th place finish in the 2019-2020 Bundesliga season. This may have been a slight improvement from the season before, but only two years prior this is a team that finished 2nd in the league, so they’re hoping for better this season.

FC Schalke's top goal scorer Suat Serdar is also a defensive midfielder, and since this is only his third season with the team there is certainly hope he’s got more skills to show.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke in the U.K.

UK football fans can watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see Bundesliga along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke starting at 7:30 p.m. BST on BT Sport Pass. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will Bayern Munich vs. FC Schalke online cost?