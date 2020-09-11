How to watch D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls live stream online

D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls will meet for the second time this month on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Major League Soccer fans across the country will have a chance to catch the action between the two rivals.

Local TV stations will have the action covered, but fans elsewhere are in luck: ESPN+ will stream the game as well. It starts at 7 p.m. Eastern time Saturday in Washington, D.C.

How to watch D.C. vs. New York

Out-market-viewers can find this game on ESPN+, the online service from ESPN. It costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. Or you can go for the $12.99-a-month ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu bundle, which gets you three services for the price of two.

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial.

Fans in D.C. can find the game on WJLA 24/7 News or the D.C. United website, and New Yorkers can turn to MSG.

You should be able to find MSG on FuboTV, which costs $65 per month, or AT&T TV Now, which costs $55 per month. Both services come with a free trial and can be used on a popular devices like Roku and Apple TV. Double-check MSG's availability by typing in your zip code on the FuboTV and AT&T TV Now websites.

D.C. United vs. NY Red Bulls: Game preview

When these two teams last met on Sept. 2, D.C. United pulled off a stoppage-time 1-0 win. But during a Sunday match against New York City FC, D.C. United failed to notch a shot attempt. That's the second time that's happened in MLS history.

That's not great.

Not to be outdone, the New York Red Bulls have been shutout in three of its last four games. Their last win came way back on Aug. 20.

Both teams figure to be hungry to get their offenses going and their seasons back on the right track. If the regular season ended today, both teams would make the playoffs, albeit barely. New York is 3-5-2 heading into Saturday, and D.C. is 2-4-4.

MLS played in a pandemic-resistant bubble this summer before returning to regular season play. Each team will play 18 regular season games leading up to the MLS Cup Playoffs starting in November.

DC United fans heard some good news this week when coach Ben Olsen told reporters that winger Paul Arriola was recovering from a torn ACL and could return to action sometime this year. But they'll have to improve their offensive attack without him Saturday.