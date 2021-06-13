How to watch England vs. Croatia in Euro 2020 live online

THAT'S ... NOT A BALL: Raheem Sterling, Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish, and Kyle Walker of England train with a rubber chicken on Saturday, June 12, during the England training session ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Croatia.

The day has finally arrived for the England National Team. Euro 2020 is here. In ... 2020. But no matter. There's more a lot of football to be played over the next month. Up first for The Three Lions — Croatia.

And it's a home game as well, with London a host city for the tournament. That'll certainly be an advantage when the teams hit the pitch at Wembley Stadium. That said, the stands will only be partially full, with only 22,500 fans on hand for the game, leaving another 67,500 seats empty.

For those of us who can't be there, however, just one question remains: How can you watch England vs. Croatia?

We've got answers.

How to watch England vs. Croatia in the United States

Sunday's game is the first of the day, scheduled for kickoff at 9 a.m. Eastern time, or 6 a.m. on the West Coast. (It'll be followed by Austria-North Macedonia at noon, and the Netherlands vs. Ukraine at 3 p.m.)

The England-Croatia game is available on ESPN in the U.S., which makes it available to pretty much anyone with a cable, satellite or streaming account, as ESPN is available just about everywhere.

So that's sorted.

How to watch England vs. Croatia in the UK

If you're not watching the match from your nearest pub and are instead left to your own devices, that's relatively simple, too. The match will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer when it kicks off at 15:00.

How to watch Euro 2020 live from anywhere in the world

If you're not in your usual home country during Euro 2020 and you're still looking to catch every second of every match, you've got options. And one of the best (and easiest) is to employ a good VPN.

A virtual private network takes all the network traffic to and from your computer and routes it through a specific set of servers in a specific country. So if your usual method of watching in, say, England, isn't available because you happen to be in, say, Croatia, you can fire up a VPN instance back in the UK, essentially making it look as if your computer is still at home. Because, insofar as the internet traffic is concerned, it is.

You also get the added bonus of making sure all of your traffic encrypted, which is the sort of thing you have to have if you're ever using a public Wifi spot.

What's next for The Three Lions

England gets five days off following Sunday's match against Croatia. After that, it's time for an intra-UK battle, with England playing Scotland on Friday, June 18. That match is scheduled for 21:00 in London.

England's final first-round game is June 22 vs. the Czech Republic. That match also is scheduled for 21:00 in London.