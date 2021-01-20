How to watch FA Cup Round 4

Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. It's home of the Wolverhampton Wolves, who play Chorley in Round 4 on Friday January 22nd.

Round 4 of the FA Cup continues this week. Fans of English football will be treated to 16 more matches, featuring teams from every league in the game from January 22-25.

The knockout tournament was first played in the 1871-72 season, making the FA Cup the oldest football tournament in the world. It pits all 92 professional teams in the Premier League and English Football Leagues against one another to determine the best team of them all.

There's one more full round after Round 4. Once Round 5 is played in mid-February, we've got the quarter-finals in March, the semifinals in April, and then the FA Cup final to watch on May 15, 2021. Basically, there's still loads of football to go.

Here's how you can watch every single game in Round 4 of the FA Cup.

How to watch the FA Cup Round 4 in the U.S.

Watching the FA Cup in the U.S. couldn’t be much easier. You only need one streaming service, and it's available on most major streaming platforms.

All 16 of the Round 4 FA Cup matches are available exclusively on ESPN+. ESPN got the exclusive rights to the FA Cup back in August 2018, and they’re showing every single game live.

So, for just $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year (saving roughly $12 a year), you’ve got guaranteed coverage of every match in FA Cup, both in Round 4 and beyond.

ESPN+ is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. You can also get it on smart TVs and modern games consoles, so there’s a pretty big chance you’ll be able to watch ESPN+ somewhere in your home.

ESPN+ is also available as part of the huge entertainment bundle from Disney. For $12.99 a month, you can get all of ESPN’s sports programming on ESPN+ alongside all the on-demand entertainment on Hulu and Disney+.

You can find all the match listings and times (in Eastern time`) later in this article.

How to watch the FA Cup Round 4 in the UK

Despite the FA Cup being an English tournament, watching every game in the UK can be more of a chore.

Unlike in the States, where you just need ESPN+, a few companies share the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup in the UK. To watch every game, you'll need access to BT Sports and BBC. In Round 3, there were a few matches which were only shown on the FA Player, although you won't need to tune in that way for any of the games in Round 4.

BT Sport access costs £25 a month and gives you access not only to many exclusive matches in the FA Cup but also in the German Bundesliga, the Premier League, UFC, and some Moto GP, wrestling and rugby events, too!

BT Sport is available on Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, mobile devices, as well as on Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

You can also get BT Sports on NOW TV. The app can be installed on the NOW TV App Store as long as you have a NOW TV stick or box. If you've got either of those streaming devices, the only other thing you'll need is a BT Sport account.

You can find kick-off times in GMT in the schedule later in the article.

FA Cup Round 4 Schedule

The next 16 matches are all lined up for you here. The bulk of games will be played on Saturday and Sunday, so you've got no excuse for missing out on all the action.

Below you can find every game in Round 4, with where you can watch it and what time the game kicks off in both the US and the UK.

Friday January 22

Chorley FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2:45pm EST on ESPN+ / 7:45pm GMT on BT Sport 1

Saturday January 23

Southampton vs. Arsenal 7:15am EST on ESPN+ / 12:15pm on BT Sport 1

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm on BT Sport Extra 2

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Blackpool 10:00am EST on ESPN+/ 3:00pm on BT Sport Extra 3

Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm on BT Sport Extra 4

Barnsley vs. Norwich City 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm GMT on BT Sport Extra 5

Millwall vs. Bristol City 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm GMT on BT Sport Extra 6

West Ham vs. Doncaster Rovers 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm on BBC Digital Platforms

Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle 10:00am EST on ESPN+ / 3:00pm on BBC Digital Platforms

Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City 12:30pm EST on ESPN+ / 5:30pm GMT on BBC One

Sunday, January 24

Chelsea vs. Luton Town 7:00am EST on ESPN+ / 12:00pm on BBC One

Fulham vs. Burnley 9:30am EST on ESPN+ / 2:30pm GMT on BT Sport Extra 2

Brentford vs. Leicester City 9:30am EST on ESPN+ / 2:30pm on BT Sport 1

Manchester United vs. Liverpool 12:00pm EST on ESPN+ / 5:00pm GMT on BBC One

Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday 3:00pm EST on ESPN+ / 8:00pm On BT Sport 1

Monday, January 25

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2:45pm EST on ESPN+ / 7:45pm GMT on BT Sport 1