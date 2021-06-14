How to watch France vs. Germany in Euro 2020

When it comes to European football teams, it doesn't get much bigger than France. Or Germany. The former is the defending World Cup champion and runner-up in Euro 2016. The other — it's Germany. Enough said.

And the two face off in the first Euro 2020 match for both teams on Tuesday, June 15.

This is one hell of an opening match for both teams. Germany will have a leg up with it being a home match, the first of four being played at Football Arena Munich.

For those of us who won't be in the stands, though, there's just one question remaining: How can you watch France vs. Germany in Euro 2020?

How to watch France vs. German in the United States

For those of us in the United States, Tuesday's match between France and Germany will start at 3 p.m. Eastern time. (That's noon on the West Coast.) The broadcast on ESPN will get started a half-hour earlier, though.)

ESPN is available on every major streaming service in the United States. But if you're in the market for a new one — and particularly if you're a football fan — you definitely should check out FuboTV. The service has a stable of channels that's as competitive as those from YouTube TV of Hulu With Live TV, and that includes ESPN. It's also priced exactly the same, starting at $65 a month.

FuboTV also has an extremely strong cadre of optional premium add-ons that, among other things, include a number of international sports packages that you just can't get anywhere else.

If you're looking for something a little more mobile than a streaming service, ESPN+ will stream all 51 matches of Euro 2020 as a second-screen experience. It'll have three feeds at your disposal, as well as an audio freed from ESPN's match commentators. You'll also be able to get full coverage of the final three matches.

ESPN+ also features ESPN FC, a daily show that offers news, analysis and highlights with Dan Thomas and Kay Murray, as well as UEFA studio programming, and classic UEFA Euro matches.

ESPN+ runs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. But if you're really serious about it, you should consider the Disney Bundle. That gets you ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+, all for just $13.99 a month. So you're essentially getting all three services for the price of two.

How to watch Euro 2020 in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing live coverage of broadcast rights for UEFA Euro Championship 2020 in the U.K. The BBC will carry its matches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; ITV will show the games on ITV, ITV 4 and ITV Hub will both carry matches.