Desmond Ridder and the Cincinnati Bearcats will take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.

College football fans searching for how to watch Georgia vs. Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl live online have come to the right place. That's the kind of information we're here to provide.

ESPN will air the the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Thursday, Jan. 1 at noon Eastern time from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Peach Bowl will be the first of several bowl games on New Year's Day and serves as something of a warmup to the college football playoffs. Cincinnati and Georgia finished the season as No. 8 and No. 9 in the country, respectively.

To find out how to watch these two top-tier teams battle for a Peach Bowl victory, make sure to keep reading.

How to watch Georgia vs. Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl live online

Like many other bowl games this year, the Peach Bowl can be found on ESPN. Luckily for those of you foregoing cable and satellite, ESPN is offered on major streaming services.

Let's start with Hulu With Live TV. That costs $65 per month and includes the traditional Hulu you're familiar with (you know, popular movies and TV shows) along with live TV channels. On the other hand, AT&T TV Now costs $55 per month for its more basic package. Both services include ESPN on their channel lineups.

Or you could go with FuboTV or YouTube TV, which each cost for $65 per month. For an extra $11 per month, you can get a sports add-on with those services that includes NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels.

Finally, you could sign up for Sling's Orange package, which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 for $30 per month and offers a sports add-on for an extra $10 a month. That's a lot of sports! But while that's lighter on the wallet, Sling Orange doesn't include channels you would find on Sling Blue. If you can't make up your mind, you can just get both for $45 per month.

If having local channels is important to you, punch in your zip code on these streaming services' websites to find out what's available in your area. That way, you might be able to find other major sporting events like Sunday football on major broadcast networks.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Georgia vs. Cincinnati — Peach Bowl preview

Coming into this season with consecutive 11-win seasons, the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0) went undefeated and won its first outright American Athletic Conference championship. That earned them a No. 8 ranking and a trip to the Peach Bowl.

The Bearcats will arrive in Atlanta with one of the nation's potent offenses, which is producing 39 points a game. Not to be outdone, its defense is allowing just 16 points a game.

Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder has thrown for 17 touchdowns while running for 12 scores.

The Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) finished second in the stout SEC East, only losing to top-10 teams Alabama and Florida. It's no surprise to find them playing in a New Year's Day bowl game. After all, they haven't lost more than three games in a season since 2016.

Bulldogs running back Zamir White tallied 740 yards and 10 touchdowns this year. They also boast the nation's top-ranked rushing defense.

This will be only the third matchup between Georgia and Cincinnati. They last met in 1976, when Georgia improved its record against the Bearcats to 2-0.

You'll have to tune into ESPN on New Year's Day to find out whether the Bearcats can reverse that historical trend.