How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints live stream online

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will look to maintain his team's perfect record on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Fans trying to find how to stream the Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday night are in luck — plenty of services will be carrying this NFC power struggle.

NBC will be airing the game Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It should be a competitive matchup between two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks hoping for another trip to the Super Bowl late in their careers.

Like every other Sunday night, you can find this game on your local NBC station. That is as long as you're not sick of football at this point (you won't be). And if you've already cut the cord and are relying on streaming services for your entertainment, you'll have a few options.

How to stream Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints from anywhere

If you want to watch Sunday night's game match between Green Bay and New Orleans but you're outside your usual viewing area and unable to use your usual service, a VPN might well get things done for you. The long and short of it is that a VPN can route all your traffic through a specific country. So if you're usually in the U.S. and otherwise would have watched the game on NBC but instead have found yourself in, say, Finland, you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back at home. (Which, for all intents and purposes, it will be.)

The trick is finding a VPN that's trustworthy and affordable. And for that, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial. It's super-easy to use on any of your devices — and it should be available on all of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Major streaming services carry local channels, but they may differ in prices and extras that you might find compelling. Let's break it down.

Let's start with Sling. That service's Blue package offers NBC in select markets for just $30 per month, which is less than competitors but doesn't include channels that you may be interested in, such as ESPN. That means you could watch Sunday Night Football on NBC but not Monday Night Football on ESPN. You could just get Sling Blue and Orange for $45 per month, however.

You can also find local channels on Hulu with Live TV or AT&T TV Now, which each cost $55 per month, or YouTube TV and FuboTV at $65 per month each. Double-check each of their websites to find out what channels are available in your area, and to see what kind of shiny extras they may offer. On FuboTV and YouTube TV, for instance, you can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels for $11 per month via add-ons. Sling offers a similar add-on for $10 per month.

Each service comes with a free trial and works on popular devices like Roku and Apple TV.

See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints game preview

This matchup between the Packers (2-0) and Saints (1-1) finds both teams as early-season favorites to go far in the NFL postseason. While much of the focus in the AFC is on the Kansas City Chiefs, who appear to have picked up where they left off after winning the Super Bowl, the NFC appears to be a bit more wide-open.

Both the Packers and Saints are led by Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. Rodgers has been electric so far this year, tossing six touchdowns while shrugging off two division rivals and showing the Green Bay faithful he's not ready to hand over the reins to the team's rookie quarterback any time soon.

Brees, meanwhile, has had a more muted season so far, tossing just three touchdowns in his first two games. The Saints are coming off of a Monday night loss in Las Vegas against the Raiders, which still feels like a weird thing to write. But the Saints are still considered a tough team to beat in the NFC South, even if Tom Brady decided to move into the neighborhood.

Both quarterbacks are surely anxious to reach the mountaintop again before too long, given that Rodgers is 36 years old and Brees is 41.

The last time these two teams met, the Saints beat the Packers in Green Bay in a 2017 midseason game. With these two quarterbacks at the helm, this matchup tends to be a high-scoring affair. Tune in to NBC Sunday night to see if the fireworks fly again.